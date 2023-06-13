"He'd be a perfect fit", "no thank you" - Fans divided over 2-time WWE Hall of Famer potentially joining AEW

Fans were left divided after reports emerged of the potential signing of two-time WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac by AEW.

An exclusive report by Sportskeeda Wrestling revealed that AEW had reached out to X-Pac regarding a possible partnership. Subsequently, Haus of Wrestling provided an update, confirming that discussions between the two parties had taken place.

While specific details about the pitch made to WWE Hall of Famer remain undisclosed, it was noted that he was not interested in a one-off appearance. Reports suggest that he is currently working on regaining his in-ring form, and insiders close to him have hinted at the possibility of him making an appearance in AEW.

Following this news, fans took to Twitter to express their opinion, resulting in a division among them. Some fans were excited about the prospect of X-Pac joining AEW, eager to see the veteran performer bring his unique style and experience to the promotion.

On the other hand, there were fans who were against the idea of X-Pac joining AEW. Some believed that his presence might overshadow younger talents who deserve the spotlight.

It remains to be seen if X-Pac will indeed make the transition to AEW. Regardless of the outcome, the speculation has sparked a lively discussion among fans.

Billy Gunn discusses potential arrival of WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac to AEW

AEW star Billy Gunn recently discussed the possibility of two-time WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac joining the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gunn expressed his admiration for Waltman's talent but suggested that it may not be the right time to team up with him.

"I don't know if that's the thing right now because I think you'd be hard-pressed to get Tony [Khan] to get me away from The Acclaimed right now. No, I mean it would be great. I think we...we've tried to get, um, Sean [Waltman] in here a couple of times, things just didn't work out. But if the time's right I think he'd be a great asset because he still has you know (...) huge popularity and everybody knows him. And he's such a good guy that he'd not only help the younger talent as well as be a good, good representative for our company. He'd be amazing if we could get him in here," said Billy Gunn. [10:00-10:40]

While the timing may not be ideal, fans will undoubtedly keep their eyes peeled for any potential developments regarding WWE Fall of Famer X-Pac's involvement with AEW.

