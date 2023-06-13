2-time WWE Hall of Famer could join AEW soon - Reports

A WWE legend could be on the verge of reuniting with his good friend in AEW soon, according to recent reports. The star in question has been linked with the promotion but is yet to officially sign with Tony Khan's company.

Billy Gunn recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta about several topics, one of them being the potential AEW debut of his former stablemate and longtime friend Sean Waltman.

The performer formerly known as X-Pac, Syxx, and The 1-2-3 Kid is a two-time Hall of Famer. He is best known for his time in WWE and WCW as a member of D-Generation X and nWo. However, Waltman also boasts an illustrious career as a singles competitor in several promotions.

In the Sportskeeda exclusive, Gunn revealed that AEW had reached out to Waltman about joining the Jacksonville-based promotion. Haus of Wrestling has since provided an update on this, confirming that contact has been made between the two parties.

"Haus of Wrestling asked around about the comments and learned that AEW has reached out to Waltman about working with the promotion, possibly doing something with Gunn. While we could not get specific details about the pitch made to Waltman, we were told that he did not want to come in for a one-off. With that said, Waltman is in the process of getting back into ring shape and those close to him told us they would not be surprised if he showed up in AEW," the outlet reported.

Although nothing tangible has come from this yet, it might just be a matter of time until Waltman is revealed as AEW's newest roster member.

X-Pac could snub AEW to rejoin WWE

Despite being linked with Tony Khan's promotion, Sean Waltman could instead decide to make his next in-ring appearance in WWE. The Hall of Famer recently teased being a part of the 2024 Royal Rumble match.

When asked whether he will participate in next year's version of the annual match, Waltman responded with a simple, "Maybe." This is despite him publicly shutting down rumors of an appearance at the most recent installment.

While there is still no confirmation of his plans for next year and the rest of his career, fans will no doubt be excited to see the legend in action once again.

