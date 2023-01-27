WWE Hall of Famer rules out Royal Rumble appearance

This Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble premium live event from San Antonio will be without WWE Hall of Famer and in-ring legend Sean "X-Pac" Waltman.

Waltman had a decorated career in the pro wrestling industry. He was a former four-time WWE tag team champion, a two-time European Champion, and was a member of the popular factions, nWo and Degeneration-X. He recently appeared at WWE RAW XXX this past Monday.

In a new tweet, Waltman assured the WWE Universe that he would not be competing this Saturday at the Rumble. Nonetheless, he expressed his gratitude towards fans for being so excited at the possibility of him joining the annual Rumble event. He also joked that he had enjoyed himself eating whatever he wanted over the last eight months.

"For the last 8 months, I've been enjoying life & eating whatever the f--- I want. In other words, there's no chance of me being in the Rumble. But I really appreciate those of you who have expressed their desire to see me appear," he tweeted.

Some big names have already been confirmed for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

While Waltman won't be at this year's Royal Rumble matchup, that doesn't mean fans still won't be treated to some big surprises. Just last week, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, who has been out of action since June 2022, announced that he would be making his official return on Saturday.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes Finish the story Finish the story

While some were curious as to why WWE and The American Nightmare would spoil the return, reports surfaced indicating that WWE is quite confident in the other surprises they have in store for the Royal Rumble, ones that could heavily shake up this year's WrestleMania 39 main event.

Which superstars would you like to see make a surprise return at the Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

