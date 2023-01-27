"Maybe" - X-Pac teases future inclusion in annual WWE match

WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-Pac" Waltman has left the door open for a potential in-ring return and teases that it could happen at the 2024 Royal Rumble premium live event.

X-Pac most recently appeared for WWE at this past Monday's RAW XXX episode, where he reunited with Degeneration X and had a stand-off with Imperium, led by I.C. Champion Gunther. He did not get physical during the segment, nor does he have any desire to wrestle at the 2023 Royal Rumble this Saturday.

However, that doesn't mean that X-Pac is completely ruling out an appearance at a future event. When a fan asked him on Twitter if he would be interested in competing in next year's Royal Rumble, the former two-time European Champion didn't immediately shut it down.

"Maybe."

The WWE Hall of Famer last wrestled for GCW against a former AEW star

While X-Pac hasn't wrestled for WWE in over 20 years, he's not exactly rusty in the ring. Last year, he teamed with former AEW star Joey Janela at a Game Changer Wrestling event in February, then the next month lost to Janela in his first singles matchup since 2014 at "Joey Janela's Spring Break 6." Both matches were well-received by the wrestling community.

X-Pac has also been very vocal about how much fun he had at RAW XXX, especially with Hall of Famer Kurt Angle subbing in for Billy Gunn, who could not appear due to his affiliation with AEW. X-Pac would shout out the Olympic Hero online after their segment ended, and the two had a lengthy exchange on Twitter about how much respect they have for each other.

Sean Waltman @TheRealXPac Kurt Angle appreciation tweet. He's the fucking best. Kurt Angle appreciation tweet. He's the fucking best.

Do you think X-Pac will actually compete at next year's Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments.

