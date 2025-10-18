“He didn’t have a shirt on”- Female AEW star spills the beans on how she started dating Kyle Fletcher

The Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher is the reigning AEW TNT Champion. He won this title by defeating the previous champion, Dustin Rhodes, on the July 31, 2025, episode of Collision. His run with gold has been brilliant so far, and it is unlikely that he will get dethroned anytime soon.

The Protostar is currently dating AEW star Skye Blue. The 26-year-old is a member of Triangle of Madness with Julia Hart and Thekla. Fletcher and Blue went public about their relationship in June 2023, after the Australian star shared a photo of them on Instagram. The couple is adored by fans worldwide, and it will be interesting to see them in a storyline in the company.

Denise Salcedo recently interviewed Skye Blue‬. In this conversation, the Chicago native revealed that she met the TNT Champion for the first time in an elevator. She was with Billy Starks, and Fletcher was shirtless.

"So we met through work. The very first time we met was in an elevator. It was me, him, and Billy Starks. And it was at Orlando dark. He didn't have a shirt on and he got chopped a million times. The poor boy. And he was a pale Australian. He was red turning to purple. Billy was about to chop, and I was like 'Billy, we don't chop strangers. We don't do that.'. And he was just like (looks in confusion)." said Blue‬.

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter wants to see AEW's Kyle Fletcher vs. WWE's Logan Paul

Bill Apter believes that TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher is the future of professional wrestling. Furthermore, his dream match is Fletcher vs. Logan Paul.

"I wanna see Logan Paul in one corner and Kyle Fletcher in the other corner. Kyle Fletcher, mark my words, is going to be a major superstar.......this guy is so very impressive." said Apter.

Only time will tell what the future holds for Fletcher in All Elite Wrestling. Tony Khan will certainly make the talented star a world champion someday.

