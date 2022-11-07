"He can't elevate anybody" - Wrestling legend slams AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for his recent match

Jon Moxley recently faced rising superstar Lee Moriarty on AEW Dynamite in a singles match. However, WCW legend Disco Inferno seemingly wasn't impressed with the bout and pointed out why Moxley is incapable of elevating others.

Fans often praise Moxley's AEW World Championship reign during the Covid-19 pandemic. Many believe he carried the promotion on his back during testing times. He recently emerged as a locker room leader while the company deals with some backstage conflicts.

Disco Inferno criticized Moxley's in-ring work during a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast. He also called out the Blackpool Combat Club member for his selling skills inside the squared circle.

"This match was terrible. This is Moxley’s worst match he’s had, and he’s had some decent matches, right. This is Moxley’s problem, okay? He can’t elevate anybody because he doesn’t really put a lot of effort into selling for the guy," Disco said. (05:23 onward)

Disco further challenged anybody who thought the match was good to have a "watch-along" with him.

"He doesn’t really animate or sell a lot of injury. If anybody thought this match was good, I’ll do a watch-along with them – this is Moxley’s worst match he’s had on TV. This Lee Moriarty is just too green to be wrestling a world champion on a televised wrestling show." (05:44 onward)

Jon Moxley recently commented on his rehabilitation and recovery process and how he didn't believe he would survive his addiction.

Have you missed out on AEW Rampage? Catch up on the show's results here.

Konnan also commented on Jon Moxley's match and had some more striking questions

Jon Moxley has notably always been a fighting champion. However, his recent match against Lee Moriarty seemed to puzzle some fans online. Wrestling veteran Konnan was among the many viewers who were unimpressed with the bout.

AEW Botches @aewbotches Jon Moxley is having a competitive match against Lee Moriarty...this is beyond embarrassing #AEWDynamite Jon Moxley is having a competitive match against Lee Moriarty...this is beyond embarrassing #AEWDynamite

During the same podcast, Konnan shared his concerns about the match and its purpose.

"I thought it took him too long to beat this guy. Who? Why is he getting a title shot? Whatever, why are they even in the same ring with him in that time slot, when you got bigger names? You can say you’re making people all you want, but that’s not the way to make ‘em. You do it too much and it’s not getting over, dude. And everybody in the arena knew he was doing the job!" (06:32 onward)

Jon Moxley is set to take on MJF for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming Full-Gear pay-per-view. According to betting odds, Friedman is the overwhelming favorite to defeat Moxley.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the Keepin' It 100 podcast and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes