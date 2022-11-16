"He gets a lot of attention" - Ric Flair addresses whether 6-time WWE world champion will wrestle again

WWE legend Ric Flair recently shared his thoughts on CM Punk's potential future in pro wrestling.

Despite being absent from the business for more than two months now, Punk remains highly popular among the wrestling community. With his enraged tirade at the All Out media scrum being the catalyst for his current state, it remains doubtful whether he will return to AEW in the future.

CM Punk's recent appearance as an MMA commentator for Cage Fury Fighting has also raised questions about his AEW contract status. On the latest episode of To Be The Man, Ric Flair noted that The Second City Saint has proven to be a major draw for his current company. Flair added that he wouldn't rule out Punk's return to the ring.

"From what I understand he has saved his money, done real well, I don't know the answer to that. You know he gets a lot of attention and that's what draws money, so you never say never. I don't know the answer to that." (26:05 - 26:22)

Punk was forced to vacate the AEW World Championship following the infamous backstage skirmish at All Out. He is currently suspended from the company and recuperating from an arm injury.

WWE veteran believes CM Punk is past his prime

CM Punk has delivered some remarkable performances since his AEW debut last year. However, Dutch Mantell suggested that The Second City is no longer at the peak of his career.

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell spoke about how Punk's age is noticeable by his in-ring work.

“[CM Punk]’s over that magical 40, which is—and I would think now in wrestling days unless you’re really really good or you’re really a star, 35 is kind of the cut-off point I think. You could tell by watching him he didn’t have the same—he made mistakes or he was a little bit slow, and that comes with age." [1:38 - 2:07]

Only time will tell what the future holds for the former WWE world champion.

