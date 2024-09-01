"He is a letdown" - Eric Bischoff unhappy with major AEW star's run

Eric Bischoff is apparently not happy with a current top AEW's star's run in the company. This star is a current champion in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Kazuchika Okada made a name for himself in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He became a household name after his legendary trilogy of matches with Kenny Omega. During this time, he was often viewed as the best professional wrestler in the world.

Hence, fans were happy to hear that Kazuchika Okada had signed with AEW earlier this year. Upon arrival, he aligned himself with The Young Bucks and even captured the AEW Continental Championship. However, it seems like one wrestling veteran is not happy with his current run.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff was critical of Okada's current run in AEW, stating that he hadn't seen anything from the former NJPW wrestler to warrant him being called the best wrestler in the world.

"I've yet to see this 'best wrestler in the world.' I don't get it. So far, he is a letdown. I like his look, I can see the wheels turning in his head as a character sometimes, and I think there's something there bursting to get out. I don't know what it is, but the stuff that I see in the ring is like, 'Huh? You're paid how much? Really?'" [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Eric Bischoff advised Bryan Danielson to retire after AEW All In

Bryan Danielson put his career on the line against Swerve Strickland at All In in a match for the AEW World Title. However, Danielson came out on top in their encounter, ensuring his wrestling career would remain intact for the time being.

During the same podcast episode, Eric Bischoff advised Bryan Danielson to retire from the ring and spend time with his kids since he has earned enough money.

"Kids are still so young. He’s made a ton of money. It’s not going to be an issue for him for the rest of his life. Dude, enjoy it. Get closer to your kids. You have an opportunity, Bryan, that very few people have at your age. So, I hope he makes the most of it," Eric Bischoff said. [H/T - Ringside News]

It will be interesting to see if Bryan Danielson will keep the promise he made to his daughter and retire this year.

