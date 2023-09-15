"He'll help Cody beat Roman at Mania 40," "Rock 2.0" - Fans lose it as WWE is reportedly interested in signing another top AEW star

The wrestling world is buzzing with rumors that WWE is eyeing another top talent from AEW. The star in question is none other than Ricky Starks.

Starks' journey in AEW began in June 2020 when he answered Cody Rhodes' open challenge for the TNT Championship, and since then, he has been on a meteoric rise. This year, he achieved a milestone by winning the prestigious Owen Hart Foundation by defeating CM Punk in the finals. At All Out 2023, Starks had one the best bouts against Bryan Danielson in a Strap match in Chicago, solidifying his status as a top-tier performer in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The latest report from BWE suggests that WWE is interested in signing Ricky Starks once his current contract with AEW expires.

Fans on Twitter share their thoughts on this news, with some believing that Starks could help Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Others have called him "Rock 2.0," as he is often compared to The Rock.

It remains to be seen if the former FTW Champion will actually sign with WWE, but the news has undoubtedly generated a lot of buzz.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes talks about his infamous backstage appearance with Ricky Starks at Royal Rumble

Earlier this year at Royal Rumble, Ricky Starks was spotted backstage with WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes. Their photo quickly went viral.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, Cody Rhodes said he took full responsibility and talked about the incident:

"I'll take full blame. My fault. It was a friend coming to see me in a very big, truly emotional moment. To lose your confidence as an athlete, a fighter, and entertainer; to get back up off the mat, and not just get back up, you have to be at the level you were. I liked having people in my circle around me. I think also, that will be the only time anyone from another company is ever present because it creates a conversation that is not accurate. It creates an outlook... this is my friend. He wanted to be there to support me. He should have stayed his bu** on the bus, he did not, and because of that, no friends at work anymore." [H/T - Fightful]

Cody Rhodes and Ricky Starks have remained good friends from their time together in AEW.

Do you want to see Ricky Starks in the Stamford-based promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.