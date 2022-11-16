"He made him in that match" - WWE Hall of Famer says Triple H elevated 5-time world champion during grudge bout at WrestleMania

WWE legend Ric Flair has stated that the current head of creative Triple H made Bryan Danielson the star that he is today during their heated match at WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

Through sheer fan support, the man formerly known as Daniel Bryan to WWE fans was thrown into the main event picture around Mania season in 2014, with the "Yes Movement" not accepting anything less than Bryan becoming the World Champion on the Grandest Stage of them All.

However, in order to compete in the main event with Randy Orton and Batista, Bryan had to overcome Triple H in the opening match of the night, which wound up being one of the most critically acclaimed matches on the show.

Despite Bryan Danielson being a very well-respected in-ring competitor, Ric Flair stated on his To Be The Man podcast that WrestleMania 30 was the night that truly made the American Dragon. But it was Triple H to whom he gave all of the credit.

"Hunter [Triple H] made Bryan [Danielson], I was there in New Orleans, he made him in that match. Hunter made him but at the same time all these guys he’s bringing back you think their getting paid the same as when they left?" said The Nature Boy. [From 54:18 to 54:36]

As Daniel Bryan, the AEW star enjoyed a reign with the World Heavyweight Championship between 2011 and 2012.

Another WWE legend thinks Bryan Danielson could make an impact under Triple H's regime

Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Karrion Kross are all being brought back to WWE now that The Game is in charge of the company's creative direction. Many have wondered who else could possibly find their way back to WWE in the near future.

Bryan Danielson is one of those names that has been brought up, with wrestling veteran Jim Cornette claiming on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast that despite being a little bit older than some of the people being brought back, he could still make a big impact in WWE.

"[Bryan] Danielson could make a difference because of the nostalgia factor, he’s over with that audience and what he’s meant there before," said Cornette. [From 2:46:51 to 2:47:04] [H/T Sportskeeda]

Danielson has stated in the past that his current run in AEW will be his last full-time run in the business, but as the old saying goes in professional wrestling, never say never.

