"He is the modern-day Bret Hart"- Former WWE Superstar heaps praise on Daniel Bryan

Former WWE superstar Levi Cooper (f.k.a. Tucker) has heaped praise on Daniel Bryan, stating that he is the modern-day Bret Hart.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Tucker discussed numerous topics, including the similarities between the legendary Bret Hart and Daniel Bryan. The former WWE Superstar stated that Daniel Bryan possesses all the credentials that Bret Hart used to hold back in the day.

He even calls Bryan the 'best' when it comes to creativity, be it in-ring or outside:

Dolph Ziggler Vs. Daniel Bryan will rival Shawn Micheals and Bret Hart pic.twitter.com/HUnYQRcufF — Kyra (@chasy_Kira13) January 28, 2015

"To me, Daniel Bryan is the modern day Bret Hart. He’s the man. He’s the best. Whether it comes to his mind and talking through how and why we’re going to do things or whether it comes to the execution of said thing in the ring, I don’t think you or me could point out somebody or defend somebody better than him at either of those two things.” (WrestlingINC)

If there is ever a name synonymous with professional wrestling, it will be Bret "Hitman" Hart. The five-time WWF champion has cemented his legacy as one of the all-time greats to ever shine in a wrestling ring.

Let me go on record and say a dream match between Bret Hart/Daniel Bryan would've been something special.



Get goosebumps thinking about it. — 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗯𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻™ (@RobbyTheBrain) February 2, 2014

The Hitman is best known for his in-ring technique. While his legacy isn't replicable, people often consider Daniel Bryan to be the closest technician similar to Bret Hart.

Daniel Bryan is possibly inching closer to the next chapter of his wrestling career

Is he AEW bound?

For almost a month, fans have been buzzing on social media over Daniel Bryan possibly showing up in AEW.

Multiple reports have even suggested that he has probably signed a desirable contract, which includes few working dates in Japan. Aside from this, he will hold some creative control over his storylines and matches.

Based on the hearsay, Daniel Bryan could make his in-ring debut during the Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite, which will emanate from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on September 22.

Similarly, CM Punk has long been rumored to make his debut in Tony Khan's promotion. The company even dropped multiple teases regarding his arrival a few weeks ago.

If or when their debut materializes, it will blow the roof of any building. Many believe that the arrival of both men could revolutionize the promotion and initiate a wrestling war between WWE and AEW.

Do you think Daniel Bryan is comparable to Bret Hart? Sound off in the comments section below.

