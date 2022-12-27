"He needs to come back to the WWE" - Wrestling fans want Triple H to re-sign 2-time champion after disappointing stint in AEW

A recent tweet from WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has sparked a conversation about an AEW star.

Andrade El Idolo was in the spotlight a couple of months ago due to his backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. While it had originally seemed like bad blood between the two stars, many veterans speculated it had been an intentional ploy by Andrade to get fired.

While the competition between AEW and WWE had always been stiff, Triple H's ascension to power has seemingly changed the playing ground. Given The Game's track record of treating his roster better than the previous regime, the Stamford-based company is seen as a better prospect than before.

As a result, many fans are convinced that several underutilized All Elite stars would be better off in WWE. Zelina Vega's recent tweet showed her alongside the Mexican star during his United States title reign, which led to numerous comments about a potential brand switch for Andrade.

Jay R. - EgoManiac @AnyoneButMe99



The leaps & bounds both of you have made in your respective careers since then is astounding!



A reuniting, down the road, would be intriguing! @ZelinaVegaWWE Always loved this pairing!The leaps & bounds both of you have made in your respective careers since then is astounding!A reuniting, down the road, would be intriguing! @ZelinaVegaWWE Always loved this pairing!The leaps & bounds both of you have made in your respective careers since then is astounding!A reuniting, down the road, would be intriguing!

CLE Johnny Tampa🇺🇸 @TBKingViper @ZelinaVegaWWE He punched a little weasel in AEW and still can’t get fired. 🤦🏽‍♂️ He needs to come back to the WWE. @ZelinaVegaWWE He punched a little weasel in AEW and still can’t get fired. 🤦🏽‍♂️ He needs to come back to the WWE.

Zelina Vega had acted as a manager to Andrade during their run together. It remains to be seen if the two will reunite in the future.

The AEW star also previously shared an injury update

While fans may want Andrade to join WWE, he is apparently going to be out of action for a while.

The former WWE Superstar had torn a pectoral muscle during the House of the Dragon episode of Dynamite in August. This left him unable to compete, forcing him to undergo treatment. He subsequently went through surgery, sharing a post about the same on Instagram.

The injury seemingly happened at the beginning of the match when Andrade, Dragon Lee, and Rush were battling Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Furthermore, his general dissatisfaction with his booking in Tony Khan's promotion may also be a catalyst for him to jump ship to WWE. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

Do you think Andrade El Idolo is better off in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes