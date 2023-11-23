"He needs to learn the Jey Uso tactic" – Fans react after AEW star seemingly breaks character on Dynamite

AEW Dynamite recently featured a lengthy promo segment that many fans have described as "generational." Christian Cage rechristened his two stable members, and fans believe that Nick Wayne specifically, broke character.

Wayne has been called a "prodigy" for the past few years due to being one of the most athletic young wrestlers in the industry today. His pairing with Christian Cage has led to some interesting character development for him.

During the AEW Dynamite promo segment, some fans noticed how Nick Wayne struggled to keep it together. Some believed that it was all a part of the segment, but others believed he was breaking character and should try some of Jey Uso's tactics.

Did Nick Wayne lose his composure during the AEW Dynamite segment?

Additionally, many fans saw the moment as just another great chapter in Christian Cage's current run.

Will Christian's current run go down as the greatest in his career?

During the segment, Christian Cage also notably called Nick Wayne "The Prodigy," which many fans recalled being Roxanne Perez's nickname as well. It seems like fans weren't the only ones to notice, as Perez took to social media to react to it in a now-deleted post.

Christian Cage may have to deal with Ric Flair after their altercation during AEW Full Gear

While fans have been wondering whether the Nature Boy will get physical or not, the veteran did have a brief back-and-forth with Christian Cage during Full-Gear. However, it doesn't seem like Naitch will let things go anytime soon, as he sent a stern warning to the TNT Champion after the pay-per-view.

"@Christian4Peeps , This Isn’t The End My Friend! Team @Sting All The Way! WOOOOO!" Flair posted.

Only time will tell whether or not the two will come face-to-face again anytime soon. However, due to Flair's lengthy contract, the two men might cross paths sooner rather than later, and perhaps next time, Christian Cage won't get to walk away.