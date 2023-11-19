Ric Flair reacts after getting into a physical fight with AEW champion at Full Gear: "This Isn’t The End"

AEW veteran Ric Flair recently got physical against an AEW Champion last night at Full Gear and The Nature has sent a message to the latter after the show.

AEW Full Gear pay-per-view kicked off with a massive six-man tag team match between Adam Copeland, Sting, and Darby Allin who faced the TNT Champion Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne.

The Nature Boy Ric Flair was also present at ringside showing support for the babyface team however, Flair and Christian Cage had a heated verbal exchange which turned physical as The Nature Boy attacked the TNT Champion. Christian Cage did not show any remorse as he answered back with a low blow to take out Flair.

The 16-time World Champion does not seem to be done with Christian yet as he took to Twitter to send a message to the TNT Champion:

"@Christian4Peeps, This Isn’t The End My Friend! Team @Sting All The Way! WOOOOO!"

WWE veteran against Ric Flair competing in AEW

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Ric Flair who announced that he was cleared by the doctors to take bumps in the squared circle.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell stated that he does not want to see Ric Flair compete in a match in All Elite Wrestling and also criticized the company for bringing in old wrestlers:

"He said he's been cleared to have a match...Please, Ric, please don't have a match...Okay, anyway, that leads to a match, I know where it's leading. Please don't do it. AEW now is looking like "All Elderly Wrestling" really. I think a wrestler should have a cut-off age where they can't get back in the ring anymore, basically, you talk about making it look folly," Mantell said. [5:06 - 5:37]

Mantell further talked about Flair's age and stated that no man could have a believable match at The Nature Boy's age.

"What other sixty-five-year-old man can get in the ring and do that without it being real? Oh yeah, they can wallow around and take some bumps, but I don't think anybody much wants to see that," Mantell said. [5:37 - 5:49]

