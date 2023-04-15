"He would have never said that about WWE" - Vince Russo on 4-time World Champion's harsh comments for AEW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes an AEW star would not dare to make the comments he made about his own promotion if he was signed to WWE instead.

The star in question, Jon Moxley, recently made some heated comments about the backstage politics in the Jacksonville-based company. The Purveyor of Violence said that he had not seen this much drama in his entire life. His comments sparked a conversation in the pro-wrestling community, as veterans and fans discussed whether it was appropriate of Moxley to talk about his own promotion that way.

Speaking on the Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo claimed that Tony Khan's poor leadership was the reason for Moxley's comments not having any ramifications:

"There is a culture now where you could say whatever you wanna say, you know there is gonna be no ramifications. You know, Tony Khan isn't going to do anything, he is not gonna say anything, because he is not a leader. He absolutely is not a leader. So they know they have the freedom to say whatever they wanna say and they are gonna say it. There's gonna be no consequences."

He added:

"And here's how we can measure this. It's so easy. If he [Moxley] were working for the WWE and said that about... first of all, he would have never said that about WWE, but if he would have, what would the consequences have been? That's the difference, bro." (2:02 - 2:43)

WWE legend Bret Hart also criticized Jon Moxley

Apart from Vince Russo, Bret Hart has also called out The Purveyor of Violence, albeit for different reasons.

In a now-deleted interview with HN Live, the WWE legend stated that AEW's quality had dwindled due to excessive gore being featured on the show. He further cited a particularly violent spot involving Moxley with a fork, telling fans to stay away from Tony Khan's promotion.

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for The BCC leader in AEW.

