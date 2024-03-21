"He could never touch Brock" - Major AEW star being called the new Mayor of Suplex City has irked fans

A major AEW star was recently named the new Mayor of Suplex City by a Twitter user, but several fans didn't like it. The talent in question here is FTW Champion Hook.

On the latest episode of the Wednesday night show, the second-generation star took on Chris Jericho in a one-on-one match. He ultimately secured one of the most crucial victories of his career by defeating The Ocho. During the contest, Hook delivered multiple suplexes to Jericho, reminding many of Brock Lesnar's hard-hitting moveset.

Following the bout, A Twitter user claimed The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil was now the new Mayor of Suplex City. Some fans took offense to the statement, sharing their opinions on Hook.

"HOOK is the new mayor of Suplex City. It's canon. R.I.P. Jericho's back and neck." tweeted Drainmaker.

Several Twitter users highlighted how Hook's suplexes looked weak and slow compared to Lesnar and ECW legend Taz's. Some fans also drew parallels between the in-ring work of The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil and WWE stars Chad Gable and Julius Creed.

Check out some of the notable fan reactions below:

Why did Chris Jericho join forces with AEW star Hook?

Chirs Jericho faced Hook in a friendly competition on this week's AEW Dynamite. In the weeks leading up to the bout, wrestling fans saw the two stars combine forces, forming a new tandem dubbed Lion Hook.

On Gabby AF podcast, The Ocho disclosed the main reason for aligning himself with The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil.

"That's kind of what my mission in AEW has been since day one - to do the best to elevate the younger guys," he said.

While it was a significant win for the FTW Champion, it was an upsetting loss for Jericho. Though it was billed as a friendly contest, it would be interesting to see if the match's outcome affects their on-screen friendship.

What are your thoughts on Hook and Jericho's ongoing storyline on All Elite Wrestling television? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

