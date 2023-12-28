"He really threatened you with a fine " - Fans react after former WWE star seemingly confirms Bryan Danielson's new role in AEW

Bryan Danielson has been one of the prime players on AEW programming since his debut in the Jacksonville-based company at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view. During his tenure in the company, the 42-year-old has delivered some of the best technical matches against opponents from around the world.

Over the past few months, there have been rumors about Danielson's increased backstage role in All Elite Wrestling. The CEO Tony Khan has reportedly entrusted The American Dragon with some authoritative powers that allow Bryan to put a fine on wrestlers for their backstage behaviors.

Danielson's Blackpool Combat Club stablemate, Claudio Castagnoli, recently took to social media to share a graphic of the scheduled matches and segments for the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite: New Year Smash. The Swiss Superman captioned the Twitter post with the following message:

"Bryan asked me to."

The fans interpreted Castagnoli's message as an acknowledgment of Bryan Danielson's backstage authority in All Elite Wrestling and had hilarious reactions to the post. Most fans funnily pointed out that the 43-year-old was afraid of getting fined by his friend.

Here are some of the reactions:

Bryan Danielson vows to break Kazuchika Okada's arm

The former WWE Champion squared off against Okada at the Forbidden Door 2023. While The American Dragon defeated the Japanese star, he came out of the match with a broken arm, which put him out of action for two months and forced him to miss AEW's biggest pay-per-view, All In.

Danielson is now gearing up to face scheduled to face Kazuchika Okada again at the WrestleKingdom 18 on January 4, 2024. During a recent interview with New Japan Pro Wrestling, The American Dragon revealed his goal of breaking Okada's arm.

"My goal is legitimately to break Okada's right arm. Then we're going to see how good he is because the true test of how good somebody is, when you take away their best weapon. You can take away my arm, my eye and I'm still better than 99.9% of the wrestlers on planet Earth," said Bryan Danielson.

