Potential update on Bryan Danielson's AEW status once his contract expires - Reports

Heading into 2024, which could be a major year for contract negotiations across the wrestling industry, some stars have already been guaranteed to stay with AEW including Bryan Danielson and some others.

A portion of major All Elite stars have been with the promotion since its debut in 2019. Those stars signed long-term deals at the time, and now, those deals are at an end. Certain big names have already started negotiations with Tony Khan, while others may wait for the contract expiry date and explore their options.

A recent report from Fightful Select revealed which stars would remain with AEW through 2024. One of, if not the biggest targets this free agency would be MJF, and WWE has constantly been monitoring the situation, and they believe he has quietly re-signed with AEW. Other major names, on the other hand, have deals that cover 2024.

The Elite were previously signed to multi-year contracts earlier this year ahead of free agency. Chris Jericho has also reportedly re-signed with AEW as the promotion wished to keep him away from free agency. Bryan Danielson, on the other hand, has a deal that goes into 2024, but a lot of injury time may be added. Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone revealed they have deals across 2024.

Bryan Danielson recently brought out the "Yes" chants

Despite it already being two years since he was with WWE, many fans have been using Bryan Danielson's Yes chants. He has barely used them as he was technically not allowed to, now being an AEW star.

After last week's episode of Collision went off-air, Bryan Danielson was celebrating his win against Brody King. However, it seemed as if the fans wanted him to do the chants, and he eventually gave in. He then commandeered a set of Yes chants before leaving the crowd to end the show.

"You know I’m not allowed to do that. Oh the hell with it, nobody’s gonna tell on me, are they? This is for you guys and you guys only. Put your cameras down, wink wink. I just wanna say, do I love the people of Dallas, Texas?" said Danielson.

This coming 2024, despite still having many key members of the roster with him, Tony Khan may be looking to guarantee that other AEW stars remain with the roster and other major stars jump ship and join them. It remains to be seen how well he fares against major competition in WWE.

