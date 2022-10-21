"He retires on Friday on Rampage" - Wrestling fans hold Jon Moxley responsible for a top AEW star's career-threatening injury

Some wrestling fans on Twitter have blasted AEW World Champion Jon Moxley following his successful title defense on Dynamite's 'Title Tuesday' special episode.

The Purveyor of Violence slugged it out with Hangman Page in the main event in his hometown of Cincinnati this week, which saw an abrupt finish. During the bout, Moxley caught Page with a brutal Lariat, causing the challenger to flip over and take a nasty fall on his head.

Referee Paul Turner immediately called off the title match after Dr. Michael Sampson declared the Anxious Millennial Cowboy unfit to compete any further. As a result, Jon Moxley was declared the winner via referee stoppage. Meanwhile, Hangman Page had to be stretchered out and was rushed to the local hospital for a medical evaluation.

AEW's official Twitter handle later issued an official statement, revealing that Page had been diagnosed with a concussion after the freak accident on Dynamite. In the wake of this untimely injury, the 31-year-old received an outpouring of support and speedy-recovery wishes from fans and wrestlers from different promotions.

Moxley, however, became the subject of being an unsafe worker. The Twitterverse erupted with outrage and held the former WWE Superstar responsible for almost ending Page's career.

People mostly bashed Mox for looking sloppy and poorly executing the King Kong Lariat maneuver.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

Junkie 🕳 🐇 @wwe_wwf_Junkie SLO-motion replay of the Hangman injury. Moxley was way off on the clothesline and pretty much knocked him out. Page then landed on his head. Sloppy Moxley. #aewDynamite SLO-motion replay of the Hangman injury. Moxley was way off on the clothesline and pretty much knocked him out. Page then landed on his head. Sloppy Moxley. #aewDynamite https://t.co/H48350545I

Ali D. Akbar🏳️‍🌈⃠ @Ali_D_Akbar @wwe_wwf_Junkie Mox is super sloppy. You can call this a freak accident but his arms and body made Hangman under-rotate. @wwe_wwf_Junkie Mox is super sloppy. You can call this a freak accident but his arms and body made Hangman under-rotate.

MikeD @Wrestlemaniakk

He's been saying how unsafe Moxley is for months but you AEW schills are hard headed. @wwe_wwf_Junkie Another win for @TheJimCornette He's been saying how unsafe Moxley is for months but you AEW schills are hard headed. @wwe_wwf_Junkie Another win for @TheJimCornette He's been saying how unsafe Moxley is for months but you AEW schills are hard headed.

React2Wrestling @React2W @wwe_wwf_Junkie If Moxley has any personal integrity at all, he retires on Friday on Rampage. Enough is enough. @wwe_wwf_Junkie If Moxley has any personal integrity at all, he retires on Friday on Rampage. Enough is enough.

Average MILF Enjoyer @MILFsgetme @wwe_wwf_Junkie And people wonder why Lesnar wouldn't agree to a garbage mudshow death match with Bush league wrestlers like Moxley @wwe_wwf_Junkie And people wonder why Lesnar wouldn't agree to a garbage mudshow death match with Bush league wrestlers like Moxley

Blade McG IV (SCM) @Blade___McG @wwe_wwf_Junkie Mox looked intentionally stiff instead of just holding his arm out allowing Page to spin off it. @wwe_wwf_Junkie Mox looked intentionally stiff instead of just holding his arm out allowing Page to spin off it.

Zach Whitlow @Zach_Whitlow93 @EricBamberger @wwe_wwf_Junkie Mox looks sloppy but hes anything but careless. He will certainly work a bit stiff and lay his stuff in but I've never seen him go over the edge and not take care of his opponent @EricBamberger @wwe_wwf_Junkie Mox looks sloppy but hes anything but careless. He will certainly work a bit stiff and lay his stuff in but I've never seen him go over the edge and not take care of his opponent

What's next for AEW World Champion Jon Moxley?

Hangman Page is unfortunately out of the title picture, but he has assured everyone that he's 'doing alright' since being discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, Jon Moxley has met his next challenger in the form of MJF.

The latter rained on Mox's parade off the back of his barnburner with Page on AEW Dynamite.

The self-proclaimed Devil teased cashing in his poker chip but instead challenged The Purveyor of Violence to a title match in the main event of the Full Gear pay-per-view in November.

Friedman has also vowed to prove William Regal wrong by fulfilling his prophecy of becoming the world champion without taking shortcuts.

Will the former MLW star's decision to pre-announce a poker chip cash-in backfire? Or is MJF hiding an ace up his sleeve?

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how his storyline with Moxley unfolds on the road to the final pay-per-view of 2022.

Do you think Jon Moxley should be held responsible for injuring Hangman Page? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : Who are you rooting for? Jon Moxley MJF 0 votes