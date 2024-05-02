"He’s 1000% joining Uncle Howdy’s faction" - Fans go berserk as 6 ft 8 in star reportedly signs with WWE

Wrestling fans have taken to social media to share their speculations following a 6 ft 8 in star reportedly signing with WWE. The talent in question is Erick Rowan.

Rowan signed with WWE in 2011 and broke out as a member of The Wyatt Family alongside Luke Harper and Bray Wyatt. He found success in the promotion, having held the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Rowan was released by the Stamford-based promotion in 2020 due to COVID-19-related budget cuts. Since then, he has been plying his trade in the independent scene, competing in promotions such as Northeast Wrestling, IWC, and RCW.

Rowan, as Erick Redbeard, even made several appearances in AEW, debuting in the promotion to aid The Dark Order on the special December 30, 2020, episode of Dynamite, honoring the passing of Brodie Lee.

PWI recently reported that Erick Rowan had re-signed with WWE. A user took to X/Twitter to share the update and speculated on Rowan potentially joining forces with Uncle Howdy, whose return to WWE is being teased on weekly programming through QR codes reminiscent of those that aired prior to Bray Wyatt's 2022 return to the company.

"He's 1000% joining Uncle Howdy's faction. Bo, Erick, Who are the other four then??"

Fans reacted to the user's tweet by suggesting potential members for a stable led by Howdy, including former Wyatt Family member Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss, a former ally of The Fiend. Other fans put forward names, including Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy.

A few users even alluded to the possible inclusion of Matt and Jeff Hardy. Although The Broken One is making appearances on TNA, Hardy's free agent status and his past history with Wyatt could motivate him and potentially Brother Nero to join the rumored "Wyatt 6" faction.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans share potential Wyatt 6 members to join Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowan

Erick Rowan discussed the impact of the WWE faction The Wyatt Family

During a past interview with Counted Out, Erick Rowan was asked about fans wanting The Wyatt Family to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The former NXT Tag Team Champion responded by reflecting on the impact the stable had on fans.

"No. I mean, I'm always surprised... when I feel a faction touch people's lives. I've seen how Jon's impacted people's lives. I see how Windham's impacted people's lives. So, just for people to say it, it's humbling to know that they made such a lasting impact on people," he said.

Rowan went on to state that he had not spared any consideration on who could induct the legendary stable, pointing to the recency of the passing of Harper and Wyatt.

It remains to be seen whether Erick Rowan will align himself with Uncle Howdy upon making his reported return to WWE television.

