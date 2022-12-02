"He's actually coming to WWE" - Fans go into a frenzy after rumors of Triple H bringing back retired wrestler as new General Manager for main roster

The pro wrestling world is engulfed by rumors of AEW star William Regal returning to WWE, leading to several reactions on social media.

Following the shift in leadership, Triple H revamped the product creatively and rehired formerly released superstars. The previous administration was overthrown earlier this year after Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the promotion. Several wrestlers who had previously been fired were rehired by the new management team led by The Game.

One of the most notable releases in January this year was William Regal, who was recognized as one of the most senior members of the Stamford-based company. Following his release, the veteran joined Tony Khan's roster and founded the Blackpool Combat Club alongside Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley.

However, recent reports suggest that Regal may be WWE-bound soon. The veteran's last outing in AEW showed him being betrayed by MJF and attacked, leading him to be carried off the arena on a stretcher. This further strengthened the belief that the former NXT General Manager had been written out of the show through the storyline.

scott manthorpe @Scott_bergen @NewsXero 2 things WWE desperately need. 1, an on screen authority figure to tie things together. 2, obviously the world titles split and on full time wrestlers

Not-So-Masked Mike @ndnmiko @NewsXero If true, huge fumble for AEW. You have one of the greatest wrestling minds to be used as Booker, scout, writer, trainer, or on screen and this happens. Plus Regal is a class act.

Renee Dale @rendale @ViperXero Great minds think alike that's what I was hoping don't put him in a faction have Adam do one and have him do the other and it will be a lot more stability having a GM for each show!

Triple H had previously made a reference to William Regal before the recent WWE Survivor Series WarGames

It seems that the pro wrestling fans are not the only ones waiting for William Regal to return to WWE, as Triple H also made a comment about missing the veteran.

Triple H revealed earlier this year that WarGames matches will replace the traditional five vs. five elimination bouts in the annual Survivor Series event. WarGames matches were reintroduced to the WWE Universe in 2017 in the black-and-gold brand.

Accompanying the debut, William Regal said a line that would later become his catchphrase. It was this line that Triple H chose to showcase in a nostalgic tweet.

"Tonight just wouldn't be the same without..."

Triple H @TripleH Tonight just wouldn't be the same without... Tonight just wouldn't be the same without... https://t.co/5wM71u0u7i

It remains to be seen if William Regal will return to the Stamford-based Promotion.

