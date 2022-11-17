"He's already got it in writing" - Wrestling veteran believes CM Punk will set aside his differences with Triple H to return to WWE (Exclusive)

Former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long claimed that CM Punk would return to WWE as long as he mends fences with Triple H.

According to reports, The Game's opinion of the AEW star softened in light of speculation about the latter's WWE return and that working with him again could be a possibility. However, further rumors have surfaced that some personalities within the Chief Content Officer's circle don't want Punk back.

Speaking on the debut edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One with Teddy Long and Mac Davis, Long was confident that Punk and Triple H would have a conversation to settle some dust between them.

He believed that The Second City Saint would have it all figured out whenever he chose to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

"I'm pretty sure that he will sit down and him and Hunter [Triple H] will have a great Come to Jesus meeting and if Punk does decide to sign with WWE when he goes out there, you better believe that he's already got it in writing and he's made it clear what he will do and what he won't do," Long detailed. [from 26:32 - 26:47]

Furthermore, the WWE legend added that it's not about the company's trust in Punk, but it's about them doing the right thing.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long on what CM Punk really is as a person

During the same episode, Teddy Long opened up about CM Punk's attitude outside the ring. He made it clear that The Second City Saint was a stand-up guy and was always nice to him.

The WWE legend added that Punk loves to tell the truth, whether his co-workers like it or not.

" A lot of guys like I said before, CM Punk is one of the guys that will speak and not worry about losing his job or not. But, a lot of guys won't speak up because they know they may get fired or they know somewhere down the line, they're going to get buried on TV or whatever but you gotta put that stuff behind you. If you want to bury me on TV and do whatever you to do to me just because I'm going to tell the truth, then so be it. So that's how CM Punk was, he just you know like I said that name straight edge, he's a straight up guy," Long revealed. [from 27:38 - 28:10]

Jase @itsmejase_ CM Punk’s entire rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs. #AEWAllOut CM Punk’s entire rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs. #AEWAllOut https://t.co/3oKdJc2sQR

Punk's straightforward approach was on full display when he launched a tirade at the September 4th All Out media scrum, most notably against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson).

Do you agree with Teddy Long's take on the rumors of CM Punk's return to WWE under Triple H? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

