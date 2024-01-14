"He's always had this entitlement" - AEW star speaks up about MJF

MJF is currently out of action with a torn labrum, but he remains on the minds of his fans and contemporaries amid an uncertain future. Fellow AEW star Ethan Page recently spoke about The Salt of the Earth's attitude and drive.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman held the AEW World Championship for over a year before dropping it to Samoa Joe at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30. At just 27 years old, MJF is one of wrestling's biggest stars due in large part to his boundless ambition.

The former World Champion clashed with Ethan Page on the June 29, 2023, episode of AEW Collision in Page's hometown of Hamilton, Ontario. Despite the gap in status between the two, Page is proud that they were able to get fans invested in the match, as he told Jackson Bragman on The Bragman Breakdown:

"Did we get people invested in it to care? Yes," Page said. "Did we convince them that I stand a chance of winning the title? Yes. We got to the end of all of that, so that was very special, and it being in my hometown was special. To kind of have that moment with my family, too, that was great."

Ethan Page further spoke on MJF's ambition and entitlement, claiming that it's served the young star well:

"He always had this — I'm going to say this word, and I don't want it to come off as a negative — he's always had this entitlement, but clearly it's benefited him," Page said. "Any kind of roadblock that he had, he would either run through or learn how to jump over it or buy his way over it, but he made sure that he got to where he needed to go, and that's definitely where he is." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

MJF's current status is up in the air

Despite having held the AEW World Championship throughout 2023, it's possible that MJF could wind up in a different company this year.

The 27-year-old has long hyped the "Bidding War of 2024," in which he expects WWE and AEW to battle for his services. While many fans believe that Friedman has already secretly re-signed with All Elite Wrestling, his current absence and status in the company has raised questions.

MJF was removed from AEW's official roster shortly after losing his title to Samoa Joe, and he's reportedly been on vacation while dealing with a torn labrum. Tony Khan has been cagey about the former champion's status, but legendary journalist Bill Apter believes that Friedman could wind up in WWE this year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter said:

"Regarding MJF, there are rumors, of course, that he's going to go to WWE. That could happen; it's a possibility. The three of us don't know; most of our viewers don't know what his status is. He's very quiet about it but I love the choice of Samoa Joe."

For now, the only certainty is that The Salt of the Earth will spend some time away from the ring as he rehabs his injury. When and where the young star will make his return remains to be seen.

Do you think MJF will show up in WWE this year? Give us your predictions in the comments section below!

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here