"He's there for a check," "Glad he didn't come to NXT" - Fans left underwhelmed by 38-year-old star's AEW run

A section of wrestling fans are seemingly underwhelmed by a recently arrived AEW star's work in the promotion so far. The talent in question, Josh Alexander, is widely regarded as one of the most well-rounded in-ring technicians in the world currently.

The Walking Weapon made his All Elite Wrestling debut last month as Hangman Page's wild card opponent in the first round of the 2025 Owen Hart Cup at Dynamite : Spring BreakThru. Shortly after losing his debut match to The Cowboy, Alexander ambushed Page and joined the ranks of the Don Callis Family. The Canadian has been showcasing his talent since then in singles, tag and trios action alongside his stable-mates Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher.

The former Impact World Champion joined The Alpha and The Protostar last Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing, where they defeated Paragon. Afterwards, this past Wednesday on Dynamite, Alexander lost to Brody King one-on-one in a qualifier for a spot in the four-way International Title match scheduled for Fyter Fest. Despite live audiences enjoying his performances greatly, a user on X/Twitter recently confessed to being underwhelmed by the 38-year-old's run in the Tony Khan-led company so far.

The opinion was seemingly echoed by other fans on the social media platform, some of whom implied that Josh Alexander would have been a questionable signing for WWE, even though the promotion was interested in bringing him in. Others, however, acknowledged The Ronin's prowess inside the squared circle, albeit critiquing his inclusion in the Callis Family.

"OMG FR THOUGHT I WAS THE ONLY ONE", wrote a user.

"just signed to be a jobber!" - wrote another user.

"dude is a beast," argued a fan.

"Bad decision putting him with the family tbh," pointed out another fan.

It remains to be seen how Alexander will bounce back after his loss to Brody King this week on AEW Dynamite.

Josh Alexander on why he signed with AEW

Josh Alexander arrived at All Elite Wrestling last month, and has already been featured extensively on the promotion's weekly television programs. During a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, the grappler discussed his reasoning behind signing with the Jacksonville-based company instead of with its primary rival, WWE.

"I think AEW is offering a different presentation of pro wrestling than WWE does. So, you know, the scales will tip and fall back and forth here and there. I don’t think one’s going to pull away forever, or that one’s going to go away," he said.

Alexander's All Elite debut followed on the heels of his TNA departure in February.

