"He's coming home soon," "FREE THAT MAN!" - WWE Universe erupts as current AEW star gets spotted on WWE RAW

Fans have gone berserk after an AEW star was seen on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The star in question is Buddy Matthews.

Matthews is a former WWE Superstar who worked for the company for almost eight years under the ring name Buddy Murphy. He was among the best cruiserweights in the promotion. Following his departure from the promotion in June 2021, he joined AEW in 2022 and has been a part of The House of Black faction since then.

The 35-year-old star has been engaged to WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley. The couple recently attended the UFC 299 event, which took place last Saturday in Miami.

A few photos of WWE Superstars who attended the event were shown on the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW. Out of many pictures, a picture of Buddy along with Rhea was seen.

Fans on social media were quick to react to this, as it was a shocking move. The company is often hesitant to promote properties or stars from rival promotions.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

Rhea Ripley says AEW star Buddy Matthews might come back to WWE

During an interview with Gery Roif, Rhea Ripley addressed the possibility of Buddy's return to the Stamford-based promotion. The Women's World Champion said she might convince the AEW star to return to the company.

"Ohh, Maybe, maybe. I don't know. So, I'm very convincing. I'm a very convincing girl, you know. I normally get what I want. So, it might happen, you never know. But right now I'm happy with my DomDom. I'm happy going out there with him and Finn and Damian and I mean, you never know what the future holds. It might happen," she said.

At this year's WrestleMania, Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against the Elimination Chamber winner Becky Lynch. It will be interesting to see if The Man will dethrone The Eradicator or not.

