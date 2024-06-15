"He’s definitely gonna be on RAW" - Fans react after Jeff Hardy makes a big move following AEW departure

Former AEW star Jeff Hardy made a shocking move after leaving AEW. He made a surprise appearance at TNA Wrestling last night. He worked in the Jacksonville-based promotion from 2022 to 2024. He decided not to renew his deal with the company and was a free agent as of yesterday.

The Charismatic Enigma wrestled his last match against Sammy Guevara in February 2023. During that match, he suffered a broken nose and was off TV since then. That was his final appearance in the promotion along with Matt Hardy, who also left AEW in April 2024. He is currently performing at TNA.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Matt Hardy challenged Moose for the TNA World Championship in a Broken Rules Match at the Against All Odds Pay-Per-View. After a brutal contest, Moose picked up the victory. Following the match, all hell broke loose as many stars entered the ring to fight The System.

When Matt was overpowered in the ring, Jeff Hardy returned to the company and saved his brother. He returned to the promotion after over seven years, as his last appearance happened in 2017.

Check out his return below:

Many fans were left shocked after Jeff's shocking move. Also, many believe the 46-year-old could appear on WWE RAW as well, given the ongoing relationship between TNA and WWE.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Fans react after Jeff Hardy makes his shocking TNA return

WWE veteran said Jeff Hardy will leave AEW

After Matt Hardy's departure from the promotion, many predicted The Charismatic Enigma would exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion as well.

Speaking on Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan speculated that Jeff would be gone from AEW as his brother had left the promotion. Matt believed Jeff's presence in AEW could last only as long as Matt Hardy was with the company and now that the elder Hardy brother was out, he expected Jeff to follow suit.

"He'll [Jeff] be gone. His brother [Matt Hardy] is gone. He's gone. He's only there because his brother was there. He's gone too then," Morgan said.

It will be interesting to see what is in store for The Hardy Boys in TNA and if they will ever appear in WWE again.