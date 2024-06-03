2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion leaving AEW, says veteran; and never coming back

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan thinks two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jeff Hardy is on his way out of AEW.

The Charismatic Enigma's time with All Elite Wrestling has been marred by suspension and injuries, forcing him to sit on the sidelines for most of his contract.

He hasn't been seen on television since his infamous outing against Sammy Guevara on the February 14 episode of Rampage. That night, the 46-year-old legend suffered a broken nose injury.

However, Matt Hardy recently revealed that Jeff Hardy was medically cleared to return to the ring. Interestingly, his contract is said to be up in mid-June this year.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan said Jeff Hardy would part ways with All Elite Wrestling since his brother Matt Hardy has left the Jacksonville-based promotion too:

"He'll [Jeff Hardy] be gone. His brother [Matt Hardy] is gone. He's gone. He's only there because his brother was there. He's gone too then," Morgan said.

The former SmackDown superstar, however, ruled out the possibility of The Hardy Boyz becoming the tag team champions again if they were to go back to WWE:

"No [On if Matt and Jeff will become tag team champions in WWE again]. But most importantly, he's not coming back to AEW, I promise," he added. [42:23 - 42:45]

Matt Hardy wants to finish his career in WWE

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Matt Hardy expressed his desire to see The Hardys end their respective careers in WWE:

"I've had some conversations with [Jeff Hardy] too like I haven't had super serious conversations with him but I feel like when it's all set and done, we'll end up probably retiring there. Probably doing a Hall of Fame. I mean that's our home. If it wasn't for WWE, we wouldn't be who we are right now. But yeah, It's pro Wrestling too, never say never. Anything can happen and that's one of the fun parts about what I'm doing right now. It's like my future isn't predictable. You never exactly what's gonna happen and I like the idea that I can kind of pop up anywhere anytime."

Matt is enjoying the tail end of his career in TNA following his AEW departure. Will Jeff follow in his footsteps and reunite with him? Only time will tell.

