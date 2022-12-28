"He's in a different league" - When William Regal was inspired by multi-time WWE World Champion

William Regal mentored many notable names of the industry in the early 2000s. He reunited with former proteges Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson in AEW this year, breaking up a brawl between the two in his debut. Recently, an interview of his resurfaced wherein he talked about his initial meeting with Danielson and thoughts on his persona.

In addition to actively competing in the ring in the late 90s and early 2000s, Regal made a major contribution to coaching upcoming talents backstage in WWE. Along with Triple H, he played a pivotal role in NXT's development as a brand of its own.

During his interaction with Inside The Ropes, the former NXT General Manager talked about how he was inspired by the Blackpool Combat Club member. And that he was taken up by a young Danielson's in-ring capabilities:

"There's been times when he's had problems injury wise and he's been out, but he's overcome it all. I've got to where I've got to by, that's what I was like when I was younger, to try to get but I was never as good as him. When I first met him when he was, in 2000, he was 19 or 20. [The] first night I watched him, I'm like, 'wow, he's in a different league' to what I was at this stage of the game. I wanted to be able to wrestle as good as him. But I wasn't built for it."

Check out the entire interview below:

In case you missed it, you can check out the AEW Rampage results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Arizona Cardinals this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

Apollo Crews is enthusiastic about William Regal's rumored WWE return

AEW Full Gear set the wheels in motion for William Regal's exit from the promotion. He betrayed Jon Moxley to assist MJF to win his first AEW World Championship. In the weeks that followed, the World Champion betrayed the 54-year-old, who was subsequently written off of AEW television.

Ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames, Triple H took to Twitter to share a clip of the former WWE manager vocalizing the iconic 'WarGames' call. Shortly after, reports surfaced that Regal was returning to WWE for a possible Vice President position. However, there has been no confirmation on the matter.

During a recent interaction with Metro, former Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews shared his insights on how beneficial Regal would be to the current set of WWE talent:

"I feel like there’s a lot of young kids – not just young kids, but anybody can benefit from somebody with credentials like William Regal. If it’s something that’s happening, it’s gonna be fantastic for a lot of the younger kids, all of us, to get the knowledge and experience of someone who’s so well traveled, so well-versed. He’s been around for as long as I’ve been watching wrestling, really. I’m all for it."

In the aftermath of the buzz around his AEW departure, the Blackpool Combat Club manager seemingly bid farewell to the fans of the promotion.

What do you think of William Regal jumping ship to re-align with Triple H and WWE in an administrative capacity? Sound off in the comments.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda and credit Inside The Ropes.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes