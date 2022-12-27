"I'm all for it" - Current WWE Superstar comments on 15-time champion potentially joining forces with Triple H after 9 month AEW stint

Triple H's roster would benefit significantly from the potential signing of an ex-AEW personality, according to WWE Superstar Apollo Crews.

The former AEW personality in question is William Regal himself, who recently bid adieu to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Given his ties to Triple H during their run together managing NXT, he is expected to return to WWE in the near future. Furthermore, Tony Khan also confirmed the same during the media call preceding the Final Battle pay-per-view.

Speaking about his potential return, former champion Apollo Crews commented on William Regal during an interview with Metro:

"I feel like there’s a lot of young kids – not just young kids, but anybody can benefit from somebody with credentials like William Regal. If it’s something that’s happening, it’s gonna be fantastic for a lot of the younger kids, all of us, to get the knowledge and experience of someone who’s so well traveled, so well-versed. He’s been around for as long as I’ve been watching wrestling, really. I’m all for it," Crews said. (H/T: Fightful)

A wrestling veteran commented on former WWE Champion William Regal's run in AEW

While the Gentleman Villain is in a class of his own, his run in AEW was apparently a let-down, according to Konnan.

In an episode of Keepin' it 100, the veteran spoke about how rumors of Regal tricking the All Elite President for his release were baseless. He also explained how the Gentleman Villain would have a much better run on Triple H's WWE roster:

"How do you, he [Regal] guilt-tripped him [Tony Khan], you didn't hear it. Number one, if he had a one-year deal or whatever and he was gonna get out anyway, I don't know why he was asking Tony to release him, but they weren't doing sh*t with him anyway. Regal was not being used correctly, you know. He was underutilized like half the people they have there. " (2:34 - 2:55)

William Regal was recently reported to be assuming a 'vice-president' position in WWE. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

Do you think William Regal had a good run with AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

