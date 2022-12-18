"Weren't doing sh*t with him" - Wrestling veteran comments on whether 54-year-old legend 'guilt-tripped' Tony Khan to force a move to WWE

A wrestling veteran recently gave his opinion on whether William Regal had tricked Tony Khan for his move from AEW to WWE.

William Regal's exit from AEW has caused quite a stir in the pro-wrestling world. While his departure has been confirmed by Tony Khan, he is yet to return to WWE as rumored.

The Gentleman Villain apparently requested his release, explaining how he wanted to be with son Charlie Dempsey. However, questions about the integrity of Regal have recently surfaced.

Tony Khan has been going through a tough time in recent months due to his mother's health. Some believe that Regal used the opportunity to guilt-trip the AEW President to his end. Addressing the disturbing rumors, wrestling veteran Konnan gave his two cents on the issue during an episode of his Keepin' it 100 podcast:

"How do you, he [Regal] guilt-tripped him [Tony Khan], you didn't hear it. Number one, if he had a one-year deal or whatever and he was gonna get out anyway, I don't know why he was asking Tony to release him, but they weren't doing sh*t with him anyway. Regal was not being used correctly, you know. He was underutilized like half the people they have there. " (2:34 - 2:55)

Former WWE Manager Jim Cornette had a different opinion regarding William Regal's departure from AEW

While Konnan has vehemently shut down rumors questioning William Regal's recent actions, Jim Cornette has a polar opposite view on the matter.

In a recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette speculated on how Regal may have played to his employer's emotions to facilitate his move to WWE, as well as to AEW previously:

"Regal again learned to work in the carnivals and he has hit Vince with a story I want to go with my boy Bryan [Danielson] I want to go with my 'son'... whatever. I'll put that one in the book. So Vince probably said yeah just pay him a couple more months on it, pay him out on his talent contract. I can see him doing that. And I could see him saying yeah we don't have anything for you go do your thing over there. " (4:15 - 4:44)

As of now, the Gentleman Villain is yet to be officially announced as part of the WWE roster. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

