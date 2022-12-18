"I'll put that one in the book" - Jim Cornette speculates on how wrestling legend tricked both WWE and AEW for his benefit

Jim Cornette believes he has cracked the code about a wrestling veteran who he believes tricked both AEW and WWE.

The veteran in question, William Regal, was recently confirmed to have left AEW. In storyline, Regal was attacked by MJF after helping him win the AEW World Championship. This led to him being critically wounded and being carried out on a stretcher.

However, Tony Khan has confirmed that the Gentleman Villain has made his exit already. While the AEW President stated that Regal wants to reunite with his son Charlie Dempsey, Jim Cornette believes that it was part of an elaborate trick by Regal.

"Regal again learned to work in the carnivals and he has hit Vince with a story I want to go with my boy Bryan [Danielson] I want to go with my 'son'... whatever. I'll put that one in the book. So Vince probably said yeah just pay him a couple more months on it, pay him out on his talent contract. I can see him doing that. And I could see him saying yeah we don't have anything for you go do your thing over there. " (4:15 - 4:44)

Former AEW star William Regal has seemingly denied rumors of Triple H designated WWE role

While Jim Cornette believes William Regal has tricked both the promotions, the Gentleman Villain has denied all speculations about him.

In a rather enraged tweet, Regal shut down the rumors surrounding his AEW exit. He explained how his circle of trust was smaller than most, so factually correct news would only be available directly from him.

"There’s seems to be a lot of news about me getting spread around.There’s enough people who really know me [although they are few as trust is a big issue with me] who know the truth. Unless you hear it from me directly it is at best second hand information," William Regal tweeted.

He further explained how recent news about him could potentially be misleading, since he has not yet commented officially on the relevant topics.

"….unless you hear it directly from ME it is either wrong or someone’s interpretation of what is really going on. And that means EVERYTHING that is being said about me from every “source”. That goes for ANYONE SAYING they have spoken or know me. A still tongue keeps a wise head!" William Regal tweeted.

William Regal @RealKingRegal There’s seems to be a lot of news about me getting spread around.There’s enough people who really know me (although they are few as trust is a big issue with me) who know the truth.Unless you hear it from me directly it is at best second hand information…..

William Regal last appeared on December 1, where he was betrayed by MJF to be written off of television. With rumors of a WWE return still in play, only time will tell what the future holds for him.

