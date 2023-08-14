"He's no druggie, he's no alkie," says Teddy Long after seeing WWE Hall of Famer still going strong at 70 (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat continues to defy the odds at the age of 70, according to wrestling veteran Teddy Long.

The 5th episode of AEW Collision saw a main event featuring CM Punk defending the AEW "Real World Championship" against Ricky Starks. Notably, WWE Hall of Famer, Ricky Steamboat, was in the role of special enforcer, present outside the ring to maintain order.

During the intense match, a referee bump created chaos, ultimately leading to Ricky Steamboat's intervention to count the pin, as CM Punk retained his championship. However, after the match, an angry Starks unleashed his frustration on the Hall of Famer by using a leather belt as a weapon.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long shared his thoughts on Steamboat's appearance on AEW Collision, and praised him for his health-conscious choices.

"You hung up on that for some reason, I have no idea. Listen, if you keep living, you're going to be another number next year ... If you take it yourself, you'll look like that Steamboat he takes care of himself. He's no druggie, he's no alkie. He stays in the gym, you know, he eats healthy. So, you know, he's got a lot going on," Long said. [11:11 - 11:32]

AEW star Ricky Starks suspended for attacking WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat

On the latest edition of Collision, Ricky Starks was suspended, following his aggressive attack on WWE Hall of Famer, Ricky Steamboat.

AEW announcer Tony Schiavone delivered the news to Ricky Starks during the episode, which angered Starks further. In response, he cut a great promo, revealing he got himself a manager's license, and vowed to set the whole promotion on fire.

As the dust settles, fans are left waiting to see what Starks will do with his new manager's license.

