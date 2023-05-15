"He's getting the 'Dominik [Mysterio]' type heat" - Wrestling veteran lauds performance by AEW star

An AEW star has been receiving thunderous reactions for his work on Dynamite, and a wrestling veteran has taken notice. The star in question is said to be getting "Dominik Mysterio" levels of heat.

Christian Cage has been in the wrestling business for decades. His work in AEW has been exceptional for the most part. His feud with Kenny Omega and subsequent run as IMPACT World Champion was well-received. His eventual heel turn and feud with Jack Perry made Cage one of the most despised characters in the business.

On the most recent episode of Dynamite, Captain Charisma cut a promo in which he criticized Wardlow, Arn Anderson, and Jungle Boy. As expected, the crowd loudly booed the star. Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno spoke about this segment on a recent episode of his Keepin' It 100 podcast:

"[Christian Cage] is kind of like MJF, but he is almost a better heel than MJF because he's not getting cheered at all. He's saying a lot of stuff that's very inapproriate that you should not say. [...] He's getting the 'Dominik [Mysterio]' type heat." [From 19:52 - 20:12]

Despite being one of the younger members on WWE's roster, Dominik Mysterio has quickly become one of the biggest heels in all of wrestling, thanks to his feud with his beloved father, Rey Mysterio.

The reaction Christian received this past Wednesday can certainly be compared to the reactions Dominik gets regularly. Cage is set to challenge Wardlow for the TNT Championship imminently.

'Edge is better' chants break out on AEW Dynamite

The Fans' disdain for Christian Cage was notable throughout his segment on last week's Dynamite. In fact, Cage ticked off the crowd so much that the audience could be heard chanting, "Edge is better."

Edge and Christian have a storied history of competing alongside and opposite each other. The real-life best friends have been rumored to reunite in either AEW or WWE before either man retires.

Sage @TheSageDoctor I'm gonna say it I don't care if its mania I don't care if its at Wembley I don't care if its in wwe I don't care if its in aew. Edge and Christian should end their careers together. I'm gonna say it I don't care if its mania I don't care if its at Wembley I don't care if its in wwe I don't care if its in aew. Edge and Christian should end their careers together. https://t.co/4SIp9G45S2

Whether the ever-entertaining duo will, in fact, work together again remains to be seen. Nonetheless, both continue to do great work in their respective promotions.

