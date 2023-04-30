Edge may not return to WWE alone

Edge's return to WWE in 2020 was one of the greatest comebacks in wrestling history. The Rated-R Superstar coming out of retirement and returning to in-ring action has given fans a lot of memorable moments, with his last match being at WrestleMania 39. With him being drafted to SmackDown, the possibility of Christian Cage returning to the company alongside Edge cannot be ruled out.

The Rated-R Superstar made his return to wrestling at Royal Rumble 2020. Since then, he has been involved in multiple notable feuds against big names such as AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor. His most recent bout came against Balor at WrestleMania 39 in a Hell in a Cell match. The 10-time WWE World Champion emerged victorious and has not been seen since.

He recently posted a picture with AEW star Christian Cage on Twitter. Considering the fact that the two are best friends in real life and are one of the greatest tag teams of all time, it is possible that they could decide to have one final run in WWE as a tag team before Edge finally hangs up his boots.

Captain Charisma's last match in AEW came at Revolution 2023 in a Final Burial match against Jungle Boy. If Christian decides to reunite with Edge, the duo making a return to WWE will give the fans an excellent nostalgia.

Former WWE writer spoke about Christian Cage and Edge

Edge and Christian have enjoyed excellent careers in WWE. However, Edge has unarguably had a superior run in the company as a singles superstar.

Former writer Vince Russo recently commented on the former world heavyweight champions, stating that he never saw Christian in the same light as Edge.

"Me saying no, I never saw Christian in the same light is because Christian was never in the same light, but I never did for some reason. Maybe it's just because of the way we brought the man; we brought Edge first. So Edge was always like the leader. Maybe if we brought Christian in first, it would have been completely flip flop," said Russo. [1:34 - 1:59]

Edge and Christian, against the likes of the Usos, Street Profits, and the Brawling Brutes, would be an interesting proposition for fans to sink their teeth into.

