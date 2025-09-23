"He’s getting in shape for his rumble entry," "He’s going back to the fed" - Fans left stunned after Chris Jericho's new picture surfaces

Fans are speculating that AEW star Chris Jericho might be getting ready for a WWE return after he was seen in a recent picture. He hasn't been in the promotion since April, and even his contract will end by 2025. All the signs indicate that the former AEW World Champion is heading to the global sports entertainment juggernaut.Many expected that Le Champion would return at All Out Toronto as the pay-per-view was held in his home country. Despite plenty of opportunities to return, he didn't come back. WWE, too, had shown a major interest in bringing back the top star.Recently, Chris Bey shared a picture of himself and Chris Jericho ahead of their interview. The latter looked very fit in the recent photo.Fans speculated that the former AEW World Champion is getting ready for his WWE return. Several started to predict who he will be facing once he returns.Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:PeanutButterJoshua @butter606606LINK@AdamGoldberg28 He’s going back to the fed you can see he’s in crazy shapeColonDee @jjmarvynLINK@AdamGoldberg28 He actually looks really good in this pic. Even in the face, looking very healthyBandemic @BandemicDaveLINK@AdamGoldberg28 Definitely want to see Jericho vs Orton again in 2026 for the titlegael @456_R2D2LINK@AdamGoldberg28 He’s getting ready for HBK vs Y2J 2 at Wrestlamania 43Lawyer @LawyerNumberOneLINK@AdamGoldberg28 can’t lie bro looks healthy👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑  @AdamGoldberg28LINKHe’s getting in shape for his rumble entry 😭Chris Jericho talks about his current statusLe Champion didn't break the silence for many months after the rumors of his WWE return were initiated. However, earlier this month, he commented on his situation.While speaking on the Daily Mail, Chris Jericho said that he is currently All Elite. He also claimed that he would be happy to go to WWE, too.&quot;The best thing that can happen to wrestling is AEW and the fact that there are two huge promotions that you can choose from just makes it better for the guys, makes it better for the fans, and everybody in between. I’m not going anywhere for a long while. I’m still with AEW for right now. Would I go back to WWE? I wouldn’t be opposed to it. We just have to see what happens,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what will be next for the inaugural AEW World Champion.