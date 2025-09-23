  • home icon
  • "He’s getting in shape for his rumble entry," "He’s going back to the fed" - Fans left stunned after Chris Jericho's new picture surfaces

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 23, 2025 01:38 GMT
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: AEWonTV's X]

Fans are speculating that AEW star Chris Jericho might be getting ready for a WWE return after he was seen in a recent picture. He hasn't been in the promotion since April, and even his contract will end by 2025. All the signs indicate that the former AEW World Champion is heading to the global sports entertainment juggernaut.

Many expected that Le Champion would return at All Out Toronto as the pay-per-view was held in his home country. Despite plenty of opportunities to return, he didn't come back. WWE, too, had shown a major interest in bringing back the top star.

Recently, Chris Bey shared a picture of himself and Chris Jericho ahead of their interview. The latter looked very fit in the recent photo.

Fans speculated that the former AEW World Champion is getting ready for his WWE return. Several started to predict who he will be facing once he returns.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

Chris Jericho talks about his current status

Le Champion didn't break the silence for many months after the rumors of his WWE return were initiated. However, earlier this month, he commented on his situation.

While speaking on the Daily Mail, Chris Jericho said that he is currently All Elite. He also claimed that he would be happy to go to WWE, too.

"The best thing that can happen to wrestling is AEW and the fact that there are two huge promotions that you can choose from just makes it better for the guys, makes it better for the fans, and everybody in between. I’m not going anywhere for a long while. I’m still with AEW for right now. Would I go back to WWE? I wouldn’t be opposed to it. We just have to see what happens," he said.

It will be interesting to see what will be next for the inaugural AEW World Champion.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

