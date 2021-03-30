"He’s going to be nothing but successful”- Josh Alexander heaps praise on latest AEW signing

IMPACT Wrestling star Josh Alexander recently sat down for an interview where he revealed his reaction to Ethan Page's AEW debut.

Page made his debut as a surprise entrant in the ladder match at AEW Revolution: 2021, which was eventually won by Scorpio Sky.

In an interview with 'This is Wrestling, Alexander revealed he had Page would make his debut for Tony Khan's promotion that night.

He also confessed he doesn't follow AEW closely and just chose to watch the pay-per-view to find out who the teased debutants at the event were.

“I didn’t even think about it because I hadn’t been watching AEW really too intently. And I haven’t been keeping up with storylines or anything. I looked up the pay per view, I think it was the day before, and I saw that they had the ladder match and it was a mystery for it. And I knew that, of course, they were teasing a different ex- Hall of Famer to debut as well," said Josh Alexander.

While Alexander said he would have loved it if Ethan Page had debuted with his old theme song, he's sure that his former tag team partner is destined for success in AEW.

“I miss the old music. I will say that. But otherwise it was just awesome to see because I know how much hard work has gone in to get him there. He’s going to be nothing but successful,” said Josh Alexander.

Before joining AEW, Ethan Page had a successful tag team with Josh Alexander in IMPACT Wrestling

Josh Alexander and Ethan Page, collectively known as The North, had a stellar run in the tag team division of IMPACT Wrestling.

Winning the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championships on two separate occasions, they were considered by many to be one of the best tag teams in the world during 2019-20.

WHAT A TAG TEAM MATCH!!! The North are the new Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions once again #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/h2E8Obg1vk — Tim S. (@TatorTim412) October 25, 2020

Their first reign with the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team titles lasted for a record 383 days and was praised by fans.

Since Page's departure from IMPACT Wrestling, Alexander has been competing as a singles competitor in the promotion.

Hes been as elite as they come for his whole career. If you doubt it, he'll make you regret it. Going to grab my popcorn and watch all those glass ceilings get smashed. https://t.co/FxJcd6fF9b — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) March 8, 2021

