"He's going to be one of the biggest financial flops" - Eric Bischoff verbally eviscerates 6-time WWE World Champion's pro wrestling comeback

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently commented on the state of AEW. He wasted no time in taking a massive shot at CM Punk's return to pro-wrestling and his position in the promotion.

CM Punk infamously left WWE and the wrestling industry back in 2014 and ever since, fans were clamoring for his return. Finally, during AEW Rampage First Dance, the Second City Saint made his triumphant return and began what many hoped to be a fantastic final run.

During his interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Dominic DeAngelo, WWE veteran Eric Bischoff made light of Punk's position with AEW:

"It appears as though CM Punk is gone. I think I was the one famously who came out and said CM Punk would be a huge financial flop, and, hell, I am right," Bischoff said.

#SexyMama #ILoveWomenSOMuch @cecemuny CM punk is no longer with AEW ? CM punk is no longer with AEW ? https://t.co/6p1tFZQp1G

Bischoff continued, recalling his infamous jab at CM Punk where he called him a financial flop:

"He's going to be one of the biggest financial flops. It didn't last long, that has been black and white, you can't argue that part," he said. "You're assigning a lot of that increase in success to one guy, and I don't know if that's fair or accurate." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Despite Tony Khan's reluctance to comment on CM Punk's position with AEW, a recent report has suggested that relations between the star and the promotion are apparently at their worst.

The WWE legend believes that Tony Khan "set himself up" for the recent controversy surrounding CM Punk and The Elite

CM Punk's departure from WWE came shortly after he cut the aptly named "pipe-bomb promo" where he rumoredly went off script and slammed the promotion. If Punk does indeed part ways with AEW, then his All Out media scrum might be considered his last "pipe-bomb."

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists CM Punk just went off at the #AEWAllOut Media Scrum CM Punk just went off at the #AEWAllOut Media Scrum https://t.co/QaNjTlJjUq

During the same interview, the former WWE RAW General Manager shared his thoughts on the now-infamous AEW All Out 2022 media scrum:

"I think in a way Tony set himself up for it. I think he's probably learned a lot since then, and hopefully won't make that same type of mistake again," Bischoff said. "Whether he set himself up or is responsible for it or not, nobody is responsible for what somebody else does and says. CM Punk took that upon himself." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Despite Eric Bischoff's feelings towards CM Punk, there has been no official word on whether or not the star is done with AEW. Unfortunately, with Tony Khan not commenting on anything, both fans and veterans like Bischoff are left to wonder.

