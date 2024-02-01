"He's a loser," "Bro thinks he's Jeff Hardy" - Fans react after AEW star sends a cryptic message

An AEW star recently shared a cryptic post on Twitter, which has received some backlash from fans on social media.

The star in question is none other than Danhausen. He recently returned to action after an eight-month absence due to a chest injury. The face-painted star has been aligned with Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends since his in-ring return in November 2023.

On Twitter, Danhausen posted a GIF saying, "I'll see you again in 25 years." Many fans thought the AEW star was voicing his displeasure about not being consistently booked to appear on TV.

You can view the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Fans had varied reactions to The Very Nice, Very Evil star's tweet. One Twitter user claimed Danhausen thought he was Jeff Hardy. This was possibly a reference to the former WWE Champion's now-deleted social media post where he was critical of his booking in AEW.

"Bro thinks he’s Jeff Hardy."

Expand Tweet

Several fans said the star should leave the company and pursue a career in a different promotion. A few others mentioned how he was among the top merchandise sellers for the Tony Khan-led promotion but wasn't booked in a prominent role on TV.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kevin Nash criticizes Jeff Hardy after his performance on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Champion Kevin Nash recently spoke about Jeff Hardy's match against Swerve Strickland on the January 24, 2024, episode of AEW Dynamite. Nash believed The Charismatic Enigma could no longer compete at the level he used to.

On a recent episode of the Kliq THIS podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer had some interesting comments about Hardy's current wrestling ability:

“Jeff just can't go anymore. But it's just when you throw punches, and they just absolutely look like two sixth-grade girls, like fighting in the hallway, it's just it's hard not to know that you're watching just really bad fake wrestling. No, if you see the punches, it's just like if you sell them, you look like a fool. I mean, the punches are so bad. They've always been bad, but I mean, these are just, I don't know.” [19:30 - 20:27]

Jeff Hardy is currently on a losing streak in AEW, as he has suffered significant losses against Darby Allin, Swerve Strickland, and Jon Moxley. Meanwhile, the veteran has teased a character change and a heel turn.

Do you agree with Kevin Nash's opinion of Hardy? Let us know in the comments section below.