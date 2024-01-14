Jeff Hardy drops another cryptic message amid unhappiness with AEW booking; seemingly takes a shot at CM Punk

Wrestling legend Jeff Hardy is seemingly unhappy with the current direction of The Hardy Boyz in AEW. After a controversial post on Instagram a few days ago, the former WWE Superstar has taken another jab at AEW and, seemingly, CM Punk, too.

The Hardys had an up-and-down 2023. After months away from the ring due to legal issues, Jeff Hardy and his brother Matt reunited in April. The two went on to have some success in both the tag team and trios divisions but haven't managed to get their hands on any gold.

The brothers have recently been competing on AEW Rampage – a fact that Jeff Hardy criticized in a now-deleted Instagram post on January 11. The Charismatic Enigma seems to be campaigning to work on Wednesday Night Dynamite more often, which was apparent in his most recent tweet.

Jeff took to X today and promoted tonight's episode of AEW Collision. However, he noted that the Hardys would not be on it before making a reference to the Saturday show being originally built around CM Punk:

"Don’t miss #AEWCollision tonight. It’s gonna be another amazing Saturday night of pro wrestling like it always is. We, the Hardys, only work 1 show a week…….because we’re the Hardys. We prefer #AEWDynamite. The dimension of #AEWCollision was designed for punks," wrote Hardy.

Jeff Hardy's recent frustration could be part of a heel turn

Jeff Hardy has never shied away from expressing frustration when he feels he isn't in a position that he deserves. The 46-year-old infamously walked out of a WWE live event on December 4, 2021, which resulted in his release from the company less than a week later.

Many have taken his recent shots on social media as more of the same, but Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer seems to think that it could be part of an imminent heel turn for The Hardy Boyz.

Matt Hardy recently addressed his brother's grievances and backed them up with data, pointing out that Rampage, although pre-taped, beat the live episode of AEW Collision last week. Both he and Jeff seem to credit this to The Hardys being on the Friday night show:

"Jeff said someone needs to put us on Dynamite so we can boost the ratings. And there were so many insider fans that were upset about that. [They said] Are you kidding me?! So that Rampage, it outperformed Collision on all levels. And that’s a Matt fact, not Matt fiction. It did more viewership and did a better demo in the 18 to 25 and 18 to 49, it defeated Collision across the board. And yes, Collision is on Saturday, and it had tough competition, no doubt."

It's currently unclear what path Matt and Jeff Hardy will take in AEW, but with the two in the twilight of their careers, many fans are hoping for a grand send-off if they do end up hanging up their boots in All Elite Wrestling.

