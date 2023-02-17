"He's a mega hardcore mark" - Wrestling veteran takes a dig at Tony Khan and AEW 

Tony Khan has been running AEW since its inception in 2019. But has it been a successful run? Wrestling Veteran Konnan does not believe so and recently pointed out what he thinks is a major flaw in the promotion's downfall.

AEW currently has two televised shows, Dynamite, which airs on TBS, and Rampage, which airs on the TNT Network. Two other pre-taped shows air on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube Channel.

The Jacksonville-based promotion has managed to cross the one million mark on several occasions but has failed to maintain the trend. AEW is also preparing to host their first string of house shows. The series will be called 'House Rules' and will begin on March 18, 2023.

In the latest episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Wrestling veteran Konnan shared his thoughts on Tony Khan and the promotion's success. He mentioned that if Khan needs to keep the show running, he needs to make money.

"He obviously wants to make money. I mean, that's what he's all about. If he doesn't make money, the network's going to cut him off or his dad may say 'f*** this,' you know what I'm saying?" Konnan said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Konnan also pointed out what he thinks is a major issue with Tony Khan. He mentioned that the promotion's President is only trying to cater to a very small group of fans and thus is unable to pull in more viewers.

"[Khan's] obviously trying to make money. His problem is [that] he's a mega hardcore mark which there's a niche for that. He probably thinks there's more people than there actually [is] and he caters to them and nobody else. I think that's a huge problem." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Check out the entire episode of Keepin' it 100 down below:

AEW Dynamite acquires the lowest ratings of 2023

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite featured the World Champion MJF, a sit-down interview with Adam Cole, and another with Wardlow, and the main event was a triple-threat match between Toni Storm, Ruby Soho, and Britt Baker. Former WWE Superstar Christian Cage also made a shocking return and attacked Jungle Boy Jack Perry.

Despite having a loaded episode, the promotion took a huge hit in its ratings. The average viewership of this past week's Dynamite episode was 824,000. This is the lowest of the year so far.

Wrestlenomics @wrestlenomics

824,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.27



Expect ranking info later from Showbuzz

patreon.com/wrestlenomics AEW Dynamite last night on TBS (8-10pm):824,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.27Expect ranking info later from Showbuzz AEW Dynamite last night on TBS (8-10pm):824,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.27Expect ranking info later from Showbuzz📊 patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/LxDTk8rOi9

Wrestling fans believed that the reason for the low rating is that their biggest stars have either left the company or are currently suspended.

Do you agree with Konnan's comments about Tony Khan? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes