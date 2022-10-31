Former WWE manager Jim Cornette held Chris Jericho responsible for the potential babyface turn of AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

MJF was viciously dismantled by The Firm after he ordered them to stop ganging up on Jon Moxley last week on Dynamite. It seemingly signaled a face turn as The Salt of the Earth has been getting major positive crowd reactions as of late.

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran put the blame of MJF's potential upcoming character change on Jericho. Cornette thought a generational talent like the former shouldn't be messed up, especially its character.

It was after the ROH World Champion said during the All Out media scrum that the 26-year-old would eventually shift as a babyface and that he would teach the latter how to properly execute a comeback as a good guy.

"And we heard Chris Jericho came out at that media deal said 'Oh, MJF's gotta be babyface immediately.' Like anybody who hadn't been in a wrestling business for 20 years would know that the exact thing that you don't do with a generational talent like MJF is change him up. That's why they like him because they've liked what he's been but if he can take the edge off MJF and diminish his popularity, then he's got rid of the veteran and now he's minimalized the up-and-coming prospect," Cornette said. [from 9:16 - 9:48]

However, it remains to be seen if MJF will really turn babyface or if he is just mapping out a plan to lure Moxley into his trap heading into their world title match at Full Gear.

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette questioned the motives of Chris Jericho putting people over

Prior to his talk about MJF, Jim Cornette had a theory as to why Chris Jericho surprisingly put wrestlers over. Jericho took a pinfall from The Swiss Cyborg during their tag team match on Dynamite.

The WWE veteran claimed that Jericho had it all mapped out and that the latter would eventually return to beating former ROH people up once they changed their minds about him.

"When have you seen that happen last time that Jericho would get pinned one two three on tellular vision? It's all part of the plan, it's perfect. The one time that he put somebody over, it's Claudio [Castagnoli], a guy that everybody likes."

The ROH World Champion laid down an open challenge to all former Ring of Honor champions. He will put his title on the line this Wednesday against a mystery opponent.

