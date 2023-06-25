"HE'S MUCH BETTER THAN GOLDBERG" - Fans erupt with mixed reactions as Sting and Darby Allin announce their third partner during AEW Collision

During the opening segment of the second-ever episode of AEW Collision, Sting and Darby Allin met Chris Jericho and Minoru Suzuki in the ring to reveal their surprise partner for their upcoming bout. To many fans' disappointment, it looks as though Goldberg will not be making his debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion this weekend.

Instead, Tetsuya Naito was revealed to be the third man on Sting's team. The decorated Japanese star is one of the most popular talents on the NJPW roster. The former three-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion made his way to the ring to confront his future opponents. He received a warm welcome from the crowd in the process.

Despite the inclusion of a star of Naito's quality, many fans are upset that Goldberg was not chosen for this position. However, there is also a large part of the fanbase that are grateful that Da Man has not made his way to AEW just yet. A wide array of reactions were shared on Twitter.

Given his in-ring acumen and undeniable charisma, it's safe to say that adding Naito into the mix will make for a truly historic matchup for AEW. As the Forbidden Door card is all but settled, fans can expect nothing less than an incredible show this Sunday.

Three world title matches set for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II

Both the AEW World Championship and the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line at Forbidden Door. The match card of the big event is bound to get any wrestling fan salivating with anticipation.

Sanada puts New Japan's top prize on the line when he faces Jack Perry. Aside from the incredible athleticism of both men, many are expecting this bout to be memorable for another reason. Perhaps the long-teased Jungle Boy heel turn will occur this Sunday.

Elsewhere on the card, MJF will look to keep hold of his beloved "Triple B", but he will have to go through Hiroshi Tanahashi to do so. The Ace is nothing short of a legend in the business and will undeniably prove to be one of Friedman's toughest tests to date.

Toni Storm will also look to hold onto her Women's World Championship when she steps in the ring with Willow Nightingale. Willow is the inaugural and current NJPW Strong Women's Champion.

With less than 24 hours to go until Forbidden Door 2023 hits the airways, fans will no doubt be tuning to see how these world title matches unfold.

