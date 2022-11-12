"He's old, he's fragile, he was never in great shape" - WWE Hall of Famer bashes CM Punk; sees no value in him anymore

Two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk was subject to a lot of cynical comments from WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff.

The Second City Saint was last seen in AEW when he defeated Jon Moxley to win the world title in the main event of September's All Out pay-per-view. However, the controversial media scrum and subsequent "Brawl Out" happened afterward, and the rest is a very well-documented and hotly debated history.

Colt Cabana recently showed up on AEW Dynamite to challenge Chris Jericho. This only fueled rumors and speculation about CM Punk making a return to WWE once his contractual situation gets sorted out with Tony Khan.

Speaking to WrestlingInc, Eric Bischoff had the following to say about the Voice of the Voiceless:

"He's old, he's fragile, he was never in great shape to begin with, he didn't start out as an athlete, and now at [44] years old, he's fragile as hell," Bischoff said."...I'm sure he still has some die-hard fans out there and all that, everybody does, but the general audience, I think he left a really bad taste in their mouth, and they realize that that mystique is no longer there, and he's just another guy. So I don't see the value. I can't imagine it."

Eric Bischoff warned Triple H to not sign CM Punk

One looks like he just came from hell. The other looks like he just came from church. I can't stop laughing that these are the last 2 times we've seen CM Punk.One looks like he just came from hell. The other looks like he just came from church. I can't stop laughing that these are the last 2 times we've seen CM Punk. One looks like he just came from hell. The other looks like he just came from church. 😂 https://t.co/3z13apXor3

CM Punk recently made his first appearance since "Brawl Out" as a commentator on an MMA show. Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on Triple H possibly being interested in bringing the former ROH World Champion back to Stamford, Connecticut:

"I can tell you from my perspective, I wouldn't touch him with a 10-foot pole. I think CM Punk had a mystique because of WWE, and because of the pipe bomb interview, and because he walked out, that created this aura and mystique that [AEW CEO] Tony [Khan] brought to AEW and took advantage of for a minute."

It seems improbable that we will see a reunion between the Chicago native and WWE, but stranger things have happened. It would be naive to dismiss a second comeback for CM Punk, this time under Triple H's regime.

