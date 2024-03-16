"He's probably a far bigger star there than he was in AEW" - Chris Jericho on a former champion leaving for WWE

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes shocked the world when he returned to the Stamford-based promotion at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. Cody's return has turned him into one of the biggest stars in World Wrestling Entertainment. Since his big comeback, he's won the Royal Rumble Match twice and is set to main event WrestleMania XL.

Former AEW World Champion and wrestling veteran Chris Jericho also commented on the star returning to World Wrestling Entertainment under the creative leadership of Triple H.

Speaking on the Gabby AF podcast, The Ocho praised The American Nightmare and stated that he loved working with him in AEW. The veteran also shared how he was shocked to see the Royal Rumble winner leave the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I was shocked when he left but I understand the reason why. I've been WWE Champion six times and I understand Cody's drive to be the WWE Champion and why he would want to do that and obviously he's done so great. He's probably a far bigger star there than he was in AEW and he was one of our top guys in AEW."

The former AEW World Champion noted how Cody took a chance on himself and also has the legacy of Dusty Rhodes to live up to.

"It works for him, he became a huge star in WWE and is a future World Champion for sure. I'm very proud of him, he took a chance and it was sad to see him go but I understand why he left and I'm happy that he's doing so well now." [23:16 - 24:38]

Dolph Ziggler questions Cody Rhodes' story leading into WWE WrestleMania

Former world champion Dolph Ziggler recently spoke about Cody Rhodes' 'finishing the story' storyline, which revolves around The American Nightmare winning the WWE Championship, a title that eluded his father, Dusty Rhodes.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Ziggler noted that he appreciates the story, but questioned the direction of the narrative.

"I appreciate this two-year story, I really do. I just think it's so funny that finishing the story isn't like the end of the storyline, it's like 'No, he has to win 'cause his dad wasn't champion.' That's the story?" [0:15 - 0:26]

The American Nightmare failed to finish the story at last year's WrestleMania where he succumbed to defeat at the hands of Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see if he manages to dethrone The Tribal Chief at this year's event.

