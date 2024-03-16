'That's the story?'- Released WWE Superstar takes a shot at Cody Rhodes

Former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has questioned the narrative of Cody Rhodes 'finishing his story.'

Ever since returning to the Stamford-based company, Cody Rhodes has reiterated his determination to win the WWE Championship, a title his father Dusty Rhodes never won, in order to finish his story.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio podcast, Dolph Ziggler took a jab at the aspirations of The American Nightmare. He expressed appreciation for the two-year story, but found it rather amusing that Rhodes felt the need to not just win the championship, but to do so for his father.

"I appreciate this two-year story, I really do. I just think it's so funny that finishing the story isn't like the end of the storyline, it's like 'No, he has to win 'cause his dad wasn't champion.' That's the story?" [0:15 - 0:26]

The Rock bashed Cody Rhodes for crying on WWE RAW

During the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes delivered a deeply personal and emotional promo. He expressed the impact of his father, Dusty Rhodes's absence, stating that now more than ever, he felt compelled to win the WWE championship and dedicate it to his mother.

The Rock has now responded to Rhodes's emotional promo, expressing disgust at his display of tears on live television. Mockingly, he said that Rhodes's emotional outburst might explain why his fans were crybabies too, just like their hero.

"Are you f**king kidding me? You start f**king crying? You start crying? That's how you respond? No wonder all your fans are crybabies. Cody crybabies. No wonder. Because their Superman, their hero, *mockingly crying* he'll start crying too. You would cry. You can cry. 'I can't give the belt to Dusty, but I can give it to my Mama. I can give it to my mommy.' Shut the f**k up," The Rock said.

It will be interesting to see what Rhodes has to say in response to The Rock's recent remarks.

