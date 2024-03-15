“Are you f**king kidding me” - The Rock has foul-mouthed reaction to Cody Rhodes crying on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes slapped Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson across his face on WWE SmackDown last Friday night. This past Monday, he sat down for an interview with Michael Cole in the ring. During the segment, The American Nightmare got emotional talking about his late father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.

He added that he hopes to hand the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt to his mother, Michelle Rubio, after winning it from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. The Rock has had a few words to say about that.

Taking to X, he slammed Rhodes for crying on camera. This came after his remark about professional wrestling being cool again courtesy of The Great One. He stated that despite slapping him being the biggest moment of The American Nightmare's career, The Rock pointed to how disappointingly the 2024 men's Royal Rumble winner followed that up.

"Are you f**king kidding me? You start f**king crying? You start crying? That's how you respond? No wonder all your fans are crybabies. Cody crybabies. No wonder. Because their Superman, their hero, *mockingly crying* he'll start crying too. You would cry. You can cry. 'I can't give the belt to Dusty, but I can give it to my Mama. I can give it to my mommy.' Shut the f**k up," The Rock said. [From 3:48 to 4:18]

Check out The Rock's entire message below:

Tonight's episode of SmackDown is scheduled to air live from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. Aside from appearances by The Rock and Roman Reigns, the show is also anticipated for the return of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. The latter made an appearance two weeks ago to assist Carlito during his match against Santos Escobar.

Ex-WWE writer blasts Cody Rhodes for segment on RAW

It appears The Rock is not the only one who took issue with Cody's emotional moment on RAW. While the live crowd was audibly showing support to Rhodes, wrestling veteran Vince Russo was turned off by the whole ordeal.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo reprimanded The American Nightmare for crying many times on television talking about his folks:

"Bro, the freaking crying man, again. I'm gonna give a fake title to my mother?" Russo continued, "I'm gonna hand that prop to my mom and I'm getting all choked up and I'm crying? Bro, like get over it man. This is why real men have been turned off to professional wrestling."

He concluded:

"We don't want to see grown b*tt wrestlers crying in the ring every week. That's great for your namby-pamby marks bro, that's wonderful. This is why real men no longer watch wrestling."

You can watch the full episode below:

The American Nightmare appears to be the odds on favorite over Roman Reigns this year, albeit when it is a bet against the face of WWE, suffice it to say that anything can happen on The Grandest Stage in April.

