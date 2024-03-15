Where is WWE SmackDown episode 1282? (March 15, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature major star appearances and a grudge match between two former stablemates. Fans shouldn't miss the upcoming episode as WrestleMania XL nears.

The March 15, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. It has a maximum capacity of up to 19,000 and serves as the home of the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies.

Several weekly shows from RAW, SmackDown, NXT, ECW, and more have occurred in tonight's location. It was also the home of the 2007 Unforgiven and 2015 Fastlane Premium Live Events. The last time the Stamford-based promotion was in tonight's arena was for the August 31, 2023, episode of Main Event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedEx Forum

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans interested in watching the show live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. However, as the episode is already sold out, those available on the site are only verified resale tickets.

What to expect for tonight's Friday Night SmackDown episode?

As of this writing, only one match has been announced for the upcoming episode, but it will be an epic and personal one. Two appearances are also set from members of The Bloodline and Latino World Order.

A few weeks ago, Damage CTRL betrayed Bayley, but Dakota Kai decided to stay beside The Role. When the two teamed up against The Kabuki Warriors on a past episode of WWE SmackDown, Dakota ended up siding with the group, leaving Bayley with no teammates. Tonight, both women will meet again but now as enemies in a singles match.

One appearance for tonight is from Rey Mysterio, who has been out of action since November 2023 but returned weeks ago on WWE SmackDown. He assisted Carlito against his match with Santos Escobar, who attacked the Hall of Famer during the latter's last appearance. Tonight, it would be interesting to see what Mysterio has to say after Legado Del Fantasma's formation of the brand and much more.

Finally, The Rock will appear on the Friday show, though none of his rivals and Roman Reigns are scheduled tonight. While it remains a mystery what he will do, it has been rumored that he might return to one of his most famous segments, The Rock Concert.

