[Potential spoilers] Major WWE title not expected to change hands at WrestleMania XL

Unlike in the years prior, WWE has a unique scenario heading towards the sports entertainment spectacular in April. Several changes have been made in the last few days, and the latest betting odds are out.

Roman Reigns and Gunther are walking into their second consecutive WrestleMania with their respective belts. We are living in a historic era that has two lengthy reigns, one of which has crossed every single previous titleholder. Suffice it to say that when either man drops their championship, it will be a moment to remember. On that note, will WWE book the finale of the title reigns of both The Tribal Chief and The Ring General in Philadelphia?

Per BetOnline, Cody Rhodes will walk out of Lincoln Financial Field as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, Gunther will remain the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

As for the others, Drew McIntyre and Bayley are expected to become new champions, while Rhea Ripley is the current favorite over Becky Lynch. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are the underdogs against The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Check out the full list below:

Roman Reigns(c) vs Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Championship)

Cody Rhodes (-700)

Roman Reigns (+400)

Seth Rollins(c) vs Drew McIntyre (World Heavyweight Championship)

Drew McIntyre (-600)

Seth Rollins (+350)

Rhea Ripley(c) vs Becky Lynch (Women’s World Championship)

Rhea Ripley (-400)

Becky Lynch (+250)

Iyo Sky(c) vs Bayley (Women’s Championship)

Bayley (-1250)

Iyo Sky (+550)

Gunther(c) vs Sami Zayn (Intercontinental Championship)

Gunther (-300)

Sami Zayn (+200)

Roman Reigns and The Rock vs Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns and The Rock (-500)

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes (+300)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor will defend their belts in a six-pack ladder match, as announced by Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce on RAW this past Monday night.

More matches could be added in the next few weeks, including some ongoing storylines on SmackDown. The word on the rumor mill is LA Knight vs. AJ Styles, and Logan Paul's United States Title defense will be part of the show.

John Cena is waiting for his WWE WrestleMania XL invite

With a stacked match card for this year's extravaganza, WWE most certainly does not need John Cena to sell tickets. Be that as it may, the company's longtime resident is a big name that they wouldn't want to miss for a show of this stature.

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Cena revealed his status for WrestleMania. He claimed that he was waiting for his invite and seemingly implied that the creative team does not have a dance partner for him on The Grandest Stage of Them All this year:

"This is kind of like... I am kind of waiting for my invite. Unfortunately, it's like... I don't have a prom date so I have no one to go to the prom with. So, I haven't been asked to go yet. But that's okay. That's alright. I'm very excited you're (Drew Barrymore) going. Dwayne (The Rock), I'm very excited that you're going. I have not yet found a golden ticket in my chocolate bar. So, I guess I got to keep eating chocolate bars to find a golden ticket," John Cena said.

According to ex-WWE writer Vince Russo, John Cena is no longer a credible name to beat for a young stalwart owing to the 16-time World Champion's string of losses in the last few years. Despite this, Russo feels that if Cena were to have a match in April, it should be against Bron Breakker.

