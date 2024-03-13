What did John Cena say about his WrestleMania 40 status?

WWE's biggest event of the year is just a few weeks away, and John Cena's involvement in the two-night extravaganza is still a big question. The Cenation Leader recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where he spoke on various topics and shed light on his status for WrestleMania 40.

Speaking about his involvement at The Show of Shows, Cena humorously said that he had not yet received an invitation and was waiting for it. Moreover, he added that he does not have a prom date and furtively hinted at his free schedule during the yearly spectacle.

Although the 16-time World Champion did not clearly mention anything, he hilariously said that he would have to keep eating chocolate bars to find a golden ticket for The Showcase of the Immortals. John Cena expressed his exuberance for WrestleMania 40 at the same time, calling it the biggest edition of WrestleMania.

"This is kind of like... I am kind of waiting for my invite. Unfortunately, it's like... I don't have a prom date so I have no one to go to the prom with. So, I haven't been asked to go yet. But that's okay. That's alright. I'm very excited you're (Drew Barrymore) going. Dwayne (The Rock), I'm very excited that you're going. I have not yet found a golden ticket in my chocolate bar. So, I guess I got to keep eating chocolate bars to find a golden ticket," John Cena said.

The Champ also expressed his elation to see WrestleMania have its 40th edition this year. It remains to be seen whether he finds himself a spot at the biggest spectacle in sports entertainment this year.

John Cena seemingly hinted at yet another championship run in WWE

During the same interview, Drew Barrymore had some interesting questions for John Cena from The New Day. One of the questions came from Kofi Kingston when he asked The Cenation Leader about his favorite championship run in WWE.

However, Cena's answer left everyone startled, as he said that his favorite title run in WWE would be his next one. The Chain Gang Soldier apparently hinted that he had one more championship run left in him.

"I'm crossing my fingers to say, my next one," John Cena replied.

Earlier this month, The Chain Gang Soldier replied with the same answer during an interview with Chris Van Vliet when he was asked about his favorite title run in WWE. Therefore, it seems like Cena is planning to have yet another historic title run before drawing down the curtains on his legendary career.

Poll : Would you love to see John Cena at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion