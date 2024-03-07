John Cena to return at WrestleMania 40 and setup first-time-ever match? Exploring the chances 

WWE's biggest annual event is just a few weeks away, and John Cena is not on the cards this year. Nevertheless, The Cenation Leader could grace WrestleMania 40 with his presence, making a surprising appearance on the show. It could help him set up a blockbuster match with a 28-year-old superstar.

The name in question is Logan Paul. The Maverick is expected to lock horns with Randy Orton at The Show of Shows this year for the United States Championship. During his match, there's a good possibility that Paul will take advantage of ringside interference to win the bout, as this has been the pattern of all his matches.

The Maverick could attempt to use brass knuckles in the match or bring Austin Theory and Grayson Waller to cause trouble for Orton. As a result, John Cena could come out to even the odds for The Viper, leaving the fans flabbergasted. He could help him defeat the social media megastar and win the US Title. The prospect of it happening is plausible.

It is because Cena coming out to Orton's rescue would give rise to a thunderous reaction from the fans. Most importantly, it could pave the way for a first-ever match between The Cenation Leader and Logan Paul. WWE will reportedly go to Saudi Arabia this year in May, right after WrestleMania 40.

Therefore, the company might look to put the two superstars in a match at the next premium live event after 'Mania. Not only will this be a huge attraction match, but it will also elevate The Maverick's pro wrestling career. Hence, there's a possibility that John Cena could appear at WrestleMania 40 to set up his potential match with Logan Paul.

John Cena drops a major hint about his upcoming WWE run

John Cena has had a legendary career in pro wrestling, which is seemingly nearing its last chapter. In the past couple of years, there has rarely been a time when Cena hasn't teased his retirement. However, during his recent conversation with Chris Van Vliet, the 16-time World Champion teased what he has left in store.

While speaking about his favorite World Title reign in WWE, Cena said that it is yet to come. He elucidated that his retirement is closing in, but it is not on the horizon. Not only did he express his desire to be in WWE, but he also teased one last championship run in the Stamford-based promotion.

It looks like The Franchise Player's upcoming run will revolve around the World Title picture, as he seemed hellbent on capturing a 17th World Championship. It remains to be seen what Triple H and WWE have in store for the Greatest of All Time.

Do you want John Cena to surpass Ric Flair's record by winning his 17th World Championship? Sound off using the discuss button.

